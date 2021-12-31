One Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: CFLT, IWB, CMDY, EEM, PINS, LKQ, WY, PFE, STPZ, KEY, ATKR, KNSL, XPER, AGG, DGX, NDSN, MOV, IPAR, BXC, SUSL, SPG, QLYS, EXLS, BECN, RHI, PHM, OMC, LSTR, DDS, EFA, BIO,

CFLT, IWB, CMDY, EEM, PINS, LKQ, WY, PFE, STPZ, KEY, ATKR, KNSL, XPER, AGG, DGX, NDSN, MOV, IPAR, BXC, SUSL, SPG, QLYS, EXLS, BECN, RHI, PHM, OMC, LSTR, DDS, EFA, BIO, Added Positions: ESGU, SPLG, EFG, SCHP, IUSB, GOVT, MUB, EFV, EUSB, SUB, USMV, FALN, AAPL, IVLU, IVV, FB, TFI, EAGG, SCHA, TLH, TLT, IWD, V, USXF, IHI, IXN, LDEM, XLE, IEFA, DMXF, DELL, TPL, TSN, ESGD, BKNG, IJR, TSM, XSOE, LH, VB, ESML, IT, HPQ, INVA, IQV, GOOG, SYF, MANH, MKL, JLL, MSFT, NKE, DSI, SBUX, TJX, AMZN, ESGE, TSLA, EPAM, TRV, JNJ, CPRT, CE, SPGI, BPOP, COMT, III, PM, FRC, GNRC, LPLA,

ESGU, SPLG, EFG, SCHP, IUSB, GOVT, MUB, EFV, EUSB, SUB, USMV, FALN, AAPL, IVLU, IVV, FB, TFI, EAGG, SCHA, TLH, TLT, IWD, V, USXF, IHI, IXN, LDEM, XLE, IEFA, DMXF, DELL, TPL, TSN, ESGD, BKNG, IJR, TSM, XSOE, LH, VB, ESML, IT, HPQ, INVA, IQV, GOOG, SYF, MANH, MKL, JLL, MSFT, NKE, DSI, SBUX, TJX, AMZN, ESGE, TSLA, EPAM, TRV, JNJ, CPRT, CE, SPGI, BPOP, COMT, III, PM, FRC, GNRC, LPLA, Reduced Positions: VEA, MBB, IWF, VWO, VLUE, VTI, IJS, IJH, SCHJ, SUSB, ORCL, DVY, IXG, IYW, EW, PYPL, TGT, IEMG, AMP, DAR, HCA, MSI, VUG, KEYS, STX, ODFL, MCK, PGR, LEN, ITUB, VTV, FTNT, BAC, CHKP, FMX, INTC, LBTYK, UL, JCI, AMGN, VO, KR, BBY, SCHF, RYE, CBRE, PEAK, CVX, HRB, SXC, FTEC, RIO, SAP, SNX, SPY, MDRX, IBN, AMKR, ETSY, NVDA, ITM, ABEV, LUMN, CSCO, CHH,

VEA, MBB, IWF, VWO, VLUE, VTI, IJS, IJH, SCHJ, SUSB, ORCL, DVY, IXG, IYW, EW, PYPL, TGT, IEMG, AMP, DAR, HCA, MSI, VUG, KEYS, STX, ODFL, MCK, PGR, LEN, ITUB, VTV, FTNT, BAC, CHKP, FMX, INTC, LBTYK, UL, JCI, AMGN, VO, KR, BBY, SCHF, RYE, CBRE, PEAK, CVX, HRB, SXC, FTEC, RIO, SAP, SNX, SPY, MDRX, IBN, AMKR, ETSY, NVDA, ITM, ABEV, LUMN, CSCO, CHH, Sold Out: ADYEY, ATLKY, DASTY, LRLCY, IFNNY, ALIZY, TCEHY, DBSDY, RHHBY, SBGSY, EA, NSRGY, SHM, LZAGY, BHP, CTXS, T, UNICY, ESS, LUKOY, SSMXY, MYRG, UPST, EPOKY, SYIEY, HOLX, KUBTY, SGIOY, NCLTY, CSPCY, CHGCY, IEF, ALFVY, VMW, WTM, SONVY, DISCA, CMF, AGZ, KMTUY, BIIB, BABA, HLI, HDB, IDXX, AMCR, PNGAY, DHT, CKHUY, XP, AMNTF, MAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Confluent Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Adyen NV, Atlas Copco AB during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, One Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 196 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 318,695 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.96% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 92,528 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.1% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 154,136 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 431,907 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.70% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 310,471 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.8%

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Confluent Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $72.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 63,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $240.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 7,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in LKQ Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $97.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 318,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 431,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.90%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 142,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 193.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $63.1, with an estimated average price of $62.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 99,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 135,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 396,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adyen NV. The sale prices were between $24.13 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.37.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Copco AB. The sale prices were between $60.33 and $70.12, with an estimated average price of $64.43.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The sale prices were between $50.25 and $63.6, with an estimated average price of $58.3.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in L'Oreal SA. The sale prices were between $81.94 and $97.23, with an estimated average price of $91.68.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Infineon Technologies AG. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $45.65.

One Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $21.66 and $23.61, with an estimated average price of $23.01.