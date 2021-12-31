Woodline Partners LP Buys Qorvo Inc, ASML Holding NV, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qorvo Inc, ASML Holding NV, Revolution Medicines Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Booking Holdings Inc, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodline Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Woodline Partners LP owns 694 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 334,900 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 963,210 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,070,201 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.13% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 149,400 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8388.64% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 387,301 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.52%

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 963,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 149,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 453,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 447,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 224,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 8388.64%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $647.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 236.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,930,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 204.25%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 210,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 1643.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,478,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,070,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 149.52%. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 486,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.