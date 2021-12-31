Woodline Partners LP Buys Qorvo Inc, ASML Holding NV, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: QRVO, FB, NTAP, BMRN, PH, ASND, POWI, IMGN, AME, SWK, FOXA, HD, CACI, CSX, C, LHX, TSLA, PBR, WDC, ETN, RTX, DDOG, ADSK, CERN, MPWR, ZYME, DOV, INCY, HWM, JCI, SPR, MIME, COUP, ACDI.U, HCP, FLAG, FLAG, TXT, MCFE, SAFM, NVT, CYBR, PTGX, MNST, ICLR, BKR, CMCSA, ERIC, NUVA, ROG, BILL, OTIS, FLYW, SNPS, LDOS, CP, WOLF, NKTR, NOK, PNR, PLAN, AZO, HUM, ROP, IR, LOW, PEP, TMO, VG, JNCE, GOSS, EXAI, CCMP, WK, SHOP, CLDX, ULTA, FTV, DMYS, NOC, INFN, PIRS, PDCO, PKI, KRA, VNE, UTHR, FLOW, MRUS, IHRT, IOT, ANSS, NU, RBAC, DSAC, CCXI, PCRX, HRTX, TDG, VRDN, AUTL, EXFY, EPAY, BBL, BABA, CVET, NXTC, FMAC, OHAAU, UAA, LULU, AMCX, FIXX, SDGR, XPAX, THRX, PEGRU, ATEK.U, HQY, TENB, HWEL, RVAC, CCAI, IPAX, CNDA, CNDA, AGEN, DNLI, PCVX, MNDY, ACRO, VTYX, INFA, HRT, FIACU, PL, BNOX, BFAC.U, EVE.U, AMYT, ACHL, IHS, PX, PHYT.U, ARHS, CNDB.U, SUAC.U, ZINGU, BRD.U, PACI.U, RJAC.U, HAIAU, AHRNU, RCACU, KWEB, VRNS, NVCR, CRSP, HTZ, TCRX, FWRG, ENFN, COCO, FLNC, DTC, SONX, CIAN, CINT, TOACU, JUN.U, MCAAU, LVLU, DPCSU, LFACU, LFACU, NETC.U, NFNT.U, BPACU, BIOSU, GOGN, PHR, ARIS, NRDS, AEAEU, RGF, SZZLU, LGSTU, WEAV, IQMDU, APN.U, BCSAU, RCFA.U, HORIU, IREN, SGIIU, PBAX, APCA.U,
- Added Positions: ASML, RVMD, ISRG, NTNX, ARW, ABBV, DHR, DELL, NOW, MSFT, APH, ST, EBAY, ADP, COO, FIVN, LLY, MU, HSIC, MCHP, NATI, ALKS, SWTX, FLEX, SGEN, ATC, FIS, NRIX, PEN, ESMT, T, NUAN, ICUI, IMGO, SMTC, NWSA, TEAM, PASG, CRUS, REGN, CNC, INFO, IOVA, COTY, IDYA, DISH, IIVI, PG, UBER, MOTV, CFLT, A, TFX, EPIX, VIAV, BCAB, SAIL, FOE, ILMN, VRTX, ONEM, OPCH, AVDL, PBH, ZBH, ABCL, TNET, ZGNX, WBT, DYN, BOAS, ALT, FATE, TPTX, GLBL, GLBL, OPA, BL, IMTX, SEER, WOOF, CPTK, VGII, COHR, RDNT, STFC, SYK, XLNX, MRTX, PAYC, AYX, CERE, RXDX, RXDX, OLPX, ARNA, CHE, EPC, ZD, OMC, ATUS, KRTX, IMRA, OM, LUNG, SBTX, FDMT, SANA, EWTX, WALD, ATAI, IONS, MEIP, KALV, ATH, VERO, FUSN, AVIR, BOLT, BOLT, EJFA, ABOS, FRSH, FRSH,
- Reduced Positions: KLAC, NBIX, NVDA, JNJ, GOOGL, TMUS, GILD, EA, SWKS, LH, HZNP, SLAB, MCK, WDAY, HCA, SNX, DXCM, BPMC, MGNX, ALDX, IGMS, PLTK, ANAB, STKL, TBPH, AMD, ZNTL, ALVR, PFE, SPOT, COMM, ALLO, NVRO, CELH, BHC, KN, NARI, INFY, PARA, SNDX, KROS, BIIB, SIEN, KRON, CCO, MRVI, ACAD, PMVP, INSM, THC, APLS, ADGI, V, NVST, SKIN, PRVA, YTPG, TYRA, MGTA, BAX, GLUE, BRDG, CNTA, VERV, IPSC, FRPT, CRBU, AMGN, GDRX, UNH, PTCT, ARBK, NRDY, SEEL, NUVL, SERA, DNAY, SMPL, JANX, ZENV, ARYD, TEL, AKBA, LYEL, ELYM, BROS, NBTX, DBTX,
- Sold Out: TER, QCOM, ABT, BKNG, PAGS, TRI, MDT, ACN, AVTR, GLBE, NFLX, MA, PANW, DRNA, NTES, TXN, TTWO, FLAG.U, CIEN, GPN, IQV, CSCO, AVLR, HOLX, PYPL, DMYQ, PNM, NAPA, HRC, KSU, VRSN, DT, JNPR, PSTG, ESTC, STZ, CTLT, PPD, ACRS, TWLO, EL, ARVN, ACHC, MDLA, DIOD, XRX, IBM, RPD, CLDR, TPGS, UHS, ZLAB, KYMR, SWBK, EHC, ATHN, STWO, NGCA, CDNS, STMP, SCR, BHVN, TSP, RTPY, CRL, RVNC, LEAP, ULCC, CHKP, GBT, CUE, SRRK, STRO, HOOK, AGTI, EUSG, KURI, LIII, RELY, HSKA, TGTX, TVTX, JD, XPAXU, DVA, UFS, SAP, MTEM, XENE, PLRX, BOWX, LABP, HNST, TNYA, RVACU, HWELU, CCAIU, CNDA.U, IPAXU, NXST, VMW, TRIL, SYNH, KDMN, KNSA, ACCD, LSAQ, CERT, FSII, SKYT, FYBR, SMWB, ZETA, AMN, ABUS, ZEN, SAGE, PLNT, APPN, IMVT, FORE, HUGS, OTLY, WKME, DOCS, ACRO.U, ABSI, ONON, MNKD, SUPN, LZ, CLLS, MORF, EDR, EDR, PHAT, VOSO, THMA, ATMR, GIG, BRPM, SWIM, GIIX, MACQ, SBEA, FTCI, IMPL, BARK, TASK, MCW, GHRS, INTA, IAS, ACHR, APTO, EHTH, FBRX, CMPS, POSH, GMTX, IVAN, COMP, DV, PATH, FA, BHG, XMTR, FXLV, ZVIA, KD, XLRN, SGTX, CFVI, ELEV, HEPS, IRNT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 334,900 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 963,210 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,070,201 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.13%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 149,400 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8388.64%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 387,301 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.52%
Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 963,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 149,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 453,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 447,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 224,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 8388.64%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $647.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 236.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,930,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 204.25%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 210,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 1643.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,478,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,070,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 149.52%. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 486,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.
