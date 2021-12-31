Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Woodline Partners LP Buys Qorvo Inc, ASML Holding NV, Revolution Medicines Inc, Sells Teradyne Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Woodline Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Qorvo Inc, ASML Holding NV, Revolution Medicines Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Teradyne Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Booking Holdings Inc, PagSeguro Digital during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodline Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Woodline Partners LP owns 694 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Woodline Partners LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 334,900 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 963,210 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 1,070,201 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.13%
  4. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 149,400 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8388.64%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 387,301 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.52%
New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $133.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 963,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 149,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $86 and $94.42, with an estimated average price of $90.11. The stock is now traded at around $90.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 453,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 447,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $300.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 121,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Woodline Partners LP initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $127.1 and $169.66, with an estimated average price of $148.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 224,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 8388.64%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $647.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Revolution Medicines Inc by 236.99%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,930,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 204.25%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 210,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Nutanix Inc by 1643.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,478,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,070,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

Woodline Partners LP added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 149.52%. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $123.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 486,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Woodline Partners LP sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $109.42 and $123.35, with an estimated average price of $118.34.



