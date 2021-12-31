Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys AT&T Inc, Jack In The Box Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Centene Corp

New Purchases: T, JACK, ATGE, INGN, VMW, GSM, POSH, FLEX, ONTF, CIVI, CIVI, DMTK, DBX, BDSI, DOLE, CPG, FISV, NRDY, OXY, PSX, SNEX, FDP, UHS, GPS, CNVY, STRA, LYB, ABM, DAN, NTUS, MAPS, CHKP, OC, VSH, COCO, TRUE, PSFE, NNBR, CLF, CAL, HBI, STRT, SNAX, MLR, HLLY, ZNGA, IBEX, IP, LPI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Jack In The Box Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, Cigna Corp, Sanmina Corp, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Centene Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invenomic Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Invenomic Capital Management LP owns 140 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stride Inc (LRN) - 377,225 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.37% H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 503,869 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.56% AT&T Inc (T) - 472,820 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Popular Inc (BPOP) - 132,996 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.92% Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) - 91,911 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.28%

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 472,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.83 and $104.89, with an estimated average price of $92.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 107,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $39.07, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 297,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Inogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.66 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 165,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 47,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $14.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 302,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 213.85%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 41,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Sanmina Corp by 455.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.54 and $43.19, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 178,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 463.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 131,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immersion Corp by 79.88%. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,698,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Stride Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.56 and $37.7, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 377,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in World Fuel Services Corp by 78.05%. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 307,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.75 and $231.22, with an estimated average price of $200.73.