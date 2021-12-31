Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Align Technology Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

New Purchases: CMG, ALGN, HUBS, NTR, SCHW, F, EL, MTN, MU, FLR, AVNT, ZS, EXP, AAP, VGSH, SBNY, MRVL, STIP, MOH, TOL, FANG, HLT, FUL, WSC, SYNH, HZNP, ZI, UNVR, MIME, MA,

CMG, ALGN, HUBS, NTR, SCHW, F, EL, MTN, MU, FLR, AVNT, ZS, EXP, AAP, VGSH, SBNY, MRVL, STIP, MOH, TOL, FANG, HLT, FUL, WSC, SYNH, HZNP, ZI, UNVR, MIME, MA, Added Positions: GOOG, IWF, IWV, FDIS, MSFT, NVDA, FB, IQV, ASML, TEAM, AVTR, UNH, NFLX, DE, DSGX, ONTO, WDAY, AEIS, CHTR, MSCI, ENTG, LNG,

GOOG, IWF, IWV, FDIS, MSFT, NVDA, FB, IQV, ASML, TEAM, AVTR, UNH, NFLX, DE, DSGX, ONTO, WDAY, AEIS, CHTR, MSCI, ENTG, LNG, Reduced Positions: ENPH, AMD, NOW, VCSH, GTLS,

ENPH, AMD, NOW, VCSH, GTLS, Sold Out: MELI, CSGP, VEEV, QCOM, ABT, CRWD, LHCG, QRVO, TWLO, TMO, VONG, ZEN, NVCR, IIVI, RNG, DPZ, DOCU, FIVE, JPST, ADSK, FRPT, DHI, DY, LAD, JD, AEM, ASTE, PODD, CAI, HALO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Align Technology Inc, HubSpot Inc, Nutrien, Charles Schwab Corp, sells MercadoLibre Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Abbott Laboratories during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Sheets Smith Investment Management owns 58 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sheets Smith Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 64,518 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) - 126,794 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 110,595 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,040 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,849 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%

Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1541.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 3,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $463.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 23,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 81,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.

Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.

Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sheets Smith Investment Management reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 48.45%. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Sheets Smith Investment Management still held 6,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sheets Smith Investment Management reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.48%. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Sheets Smith Investment Management still held 13,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.