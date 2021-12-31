Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Align Technology Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, CoStar Group Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

- New Purchases: CMG, ALGN, HUBS, NTR, SCHW, F, EL, MTN, MU, FLR, AVNT, ZS, EXP, AAP, VGSH, SBNY, MRVL, STIP, MOH, TOL, FANG, HLT, FUL, WSC, SYNH, HZNP, ZI, UNVR, MIME, MA,
- Added Positions: GOOG, IWF, IWV, FDIS, MSFT, NVDA, FB, IQV, ASML, TEAM, AVTR, UNH, NFLX, DE, DSGX, ONTO, WDAY, AEIS, CHTR, MSCI, ENTG, LNG,
- Reduced Positions: ENPH, AMD, NOW, VCSH, GTLS,
- Sold Out: MELI, CSGP, VEEV, QCOM, ABT, CRWD, LHCG, QRVO, TWLO, TMO, VONG, ZEN, NVCR, IIVI, RNG, DPZ, DOCU, FIVE, JPST, ADSK, FRPT, DHI, DY, LAD, JD, AEM, ASTE, PODD, CAI, HALO,
For the details of Sheets Smith Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sheets Smith Investment Management
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 64,518 shares, 14.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11%
- Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) - 126,794 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 110,595 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,040 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,849 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1541.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 2,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $437.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 3,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $463.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 23,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Sheets Smith Investment Management initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $16.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 81,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Sheets Smith Investment Management sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Reduced: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Sheets Smith Investment Management reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 48.45%. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $190.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Sheets Smith Investment Management still held 6,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Sheets Smith Investment Management reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 41.48%. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $113.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Sheets Smith Investment Management still held 13,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sheets Smith Investment Management. Also check out:
1. Sheets Smith Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sheets Smith Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sheets Smith Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sheets Smith Investment Management keeps buying