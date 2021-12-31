Okabena Investment Services Inc Buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: IVV, IWF, TSM, QQQ, FIVN, FISV, MA, BRK.B, BLK, RMD, APH, IVW, INFO, YUMC, KDP, WDAY, JNJ, ITW, VTI, ASML, IVE, IEMG, EFA, WMT, FTCH, DASH, DHI, GNTX, DEO, HDB, MXL, CIGI, ASGN, NVEE, HLI, SITE, VVV, EEM, EHC, PZZA, PBH, SSD, PRG, PRI, IAA, EMGF, MBB, CACI, CVS, EME, FDS, FCFS, LOW, MANH, MTZ, MMS, TDY, WTS, HLNE, AVYA, ABC, CVX, CW, GPN, GGG, MMC, MCHP, ROST, STT, SYY, USB, UPS, GWW, WEX, DG, MO, AMGN, CHKP, CCOI, LCII, IDCC, SJM, KR, MRK, PRGO, SAP, SWK, ADUS, BFAM, IWP, BBVA, ITUB, ABEV, COST, FMX, HD, IBN, TLK, RIO, RDS.B, YNDX, BABA, ALC, XP,

IVV, IWF, TSM, QQQ, FIVN, FISV, MA, BRK.B, BLK, RMD, APH, IVW, INFO, YUMC, KDP, WDAY, JNJ, ITW, VTI, ASML, IVE, IEMG, EFA, WMT, FTCH, DASH, DHI, GNTX, DEO, HDB, MXL, CIGI, ASGN, NVEE, HLI, SITE, VVV, EEM, EHC, PZZA, PBH, SSD, PRG, PRI, IAA, EMGF, MBB, CACI, CVS, EME, FDS, FCFS, LOW, MANH, MTZ, MMS, TDY, WTS, HLNE, AVYA, ABC, CVX, CW, GPN, GGG, MMC, MCHP, ROST, STT, SYY, USB, UPS, GWW, WEX, DG, MO, AMGN, CHKP, CCOI, LCII, IDCC, SJM, KR, MRK, PRGO, SAP, SWK, ADUS, BFAM, IWP, BBVA, ITUB, ABEV, COST, FMX, HD, IBN, TLK, RIO, RDS.B, YNDX, BABA, ALC, XP, Added Positions: VEU, SPY, IEFA, MDT, UNH, TMO, BBWI, ACN, AAPL, ZBRA, VSCO, MSFT, VWO, IWR, GOOG, UL, JPM, IHG, CNI, BND, V, BUD, OMF, ABT, NKE, DFAE, UNP, RH, CHTR, CP, IWM, BLL, NOW, GOOGL, PM, LKQ, MCO, MCD, LIN,

VEU, SPY, IEFA, MDT, UNH, TMO, BBWI, ACN, AAPL, ZBRA, VSCO, MSFT, VWO, IWR, GOOG, UL, JPM, IHG, CNI, BND, V, BUD, OMF, ABT, NKE, DFAE, UNP, RH, CHTR, CP, IWM, BLL, NOW, GOOGL, PM, LKQ, MCO, MCD, LIN, Reduced Positions: IJR, TIP, KO, FB, ADP, DHR, SPGI, CVNA, SQ, XLE, HGV, KKR, STX, DDOG, PG, BTI, VOO, DFAI, CAG, AMZN, ADBE, EXPE, BHP, CBRE, SBUX, AZO, JD,

IJR, TIP, KO, FB, ADP, DHR, SPGI, CVNA, SQ, XLE, HGV, KKR, STX, DDOG, PG, BTI, VOO, DFAI, CAG, AMZN, ADBE, EXPE, BHP, CBRE, SBUX, AZO, JD, Sold Out: C, ALLY, FNF, SNAP, MRNA, WISH, ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Medtronic PLC, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Citigroup Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Ally Financial Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Okabena Investment Services Inc. As of 2021Q4, Okabena Investment Services Inc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OKABENA INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/okabena+investment+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 673,812 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.03% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 338,655 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.86% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,904 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.55% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 63,299 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 339,240 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $452.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 12,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $274.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 9,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 23,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $104.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 17,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 673,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 258.55%. The purchase prices were between $425.82 and $476, with an estimated average price of $456.71. The stock is now traded at around $449.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 22,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18430.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.388900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 79,679 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 5843.50%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $107.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 35,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 628.22%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $510.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 2558.00%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $572.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $3.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Okabena Investment Services Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.74%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.2%. Okabena Investment Services Inc still held 75,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.27%. The sale prices were between $125.95 and $129.19, with an estimated average price of $127.48. The stock is now traded at around $125.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Okabena Investment Services Inc still held 23,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 97.83%. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. Okabena Investment Services Inc still held 755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 72.61%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $219.650200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Okabena Investment Services Inc still held 1,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc reduced to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 51.75%. The sale prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Okabena Investment Services Inc still held 6,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Okabena Investment Services Inc reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 98.97%. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Okabena Investment Services Inc still held 37 shares as of 2021-12-31.