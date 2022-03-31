Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: IEF, VONV, RPV, DVN, SPEM, FCNCA, GFI, MNKD, EBAY, DFIN, IEMG, QID,

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 549 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,052,274 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.03% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 587,711 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,435,724 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 354,757 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,408 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 142,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $74.47, with an estimated average price of $71.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $87.1, with an estimated average price of $83.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $156.48 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $165.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,052,274 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47984.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 661,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1859.77%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 62,595 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Southern Co by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.84 and $72.51, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,271 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $221.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.38 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.45 and $286.19, with an estimated average price of $265.49.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99.

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.