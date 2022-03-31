Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oakworth Capital, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc

17 minutes ago
Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Oakworth Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Meta Platforms Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakworth Capital, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Oakworth Capital, Inc. owns 549 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Oakworth Capital, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 1,052,274 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.03%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 587,711 shares, 14.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 1,435,724 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  4. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 354,757 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 330,408 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $105.96 and $113.59, with an estimated average price of $110.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 142,041 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $74.47, with an estimated average price of $71.77. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,774 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $87.1, with an estimated average price of $83.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,997 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,069 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $43.02, with an estimated average price of $40.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $22.99, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $156.48 and $169.78, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $165.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 1,052,274 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47984.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 661,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 1859.77%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $216.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 62,595 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,936 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Southern Co by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.84 and $72.51, with an estimated average price of $67.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,271 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $221.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,627 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.38 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

Sold Out: Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.45 and $286.19, with an estimated average price of $265.49.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $42.67 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $47.99.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Oakworth Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.



