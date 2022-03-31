Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Pensionfund Sabic Buys TE Connectivity, Constellation Energy Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Pensionfund Sabic (Current Portfolio) buys TE Connectivity, Constellation Energy Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2022Q1, Pensionfund Sabic owns 206 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund Sabic
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,280 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,890 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 53,672 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.92%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,300 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%
New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $126.42 and $164.13, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Energy Corp (CEG)

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Constellation Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Sold Out: (MNR)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Sold Out: Orion Office REIT Inc (ONL)

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.87.



