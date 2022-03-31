Pensionfund Sabic Buys TE Connectivity, Constellation Energy Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: TEL, CEG,

TEL, CEG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, HD, BRK.B, UNH, PG, LOW, V, ABBV, CSCO, RHI, AMAT, JNJ, QCOM, AMP, AZO, ORLY, PEP, LRCX, PLD, ANTM, MMC, MCK, TSCO, CDW, MSI, PM, WM, MCD, SPGI, AOS, ADP, CTSH, EXC, SHW, BX, CERN, UNP, GWW, AVY, BLK, HSY, KLAC, MRK, WMT, COST, MDLZ, TGT, EBAY, ITW, ODFL, SRE, SPG, UPS, MO, BMY, GIS, O, YUM, AMGN, ATO, EMR, HTA, MCO, TXN, VRTX, WPC, AFL, ED, CSX, DG, D, SJM, LSI, MAS, NI, REGN, SEE, VZ, ZTS, T, BDX, CL, DLR, GILD, KDP, PEG, ALL, AVB, FFIV, HUM, INVH, MAN, MAA, PAYX, BAX, ES, EQIX, EQR, KMB, MTD, NTAP, NDSN, PPL, STX, VTR, WELL, MMM, NLY, CPB, ESS, PEAK, K, MPW, PSA, ARE, EA, IRM, LII, APTS, STAG, TROW, WAT, AMH, BRX, CTXS, CUBE, DRE, FDS, GMRE, MNST, SEIC, UDR, BAH, CMI, CUZ, FCPT, GLPI, LXP, SRC, A, AIRC, CPT, GNL, HR, HIW, HST, IRT, ILPT, NHI, OHI, DOC, PLYM, STOR, UMH, VICI, AGNC, ACC, BBY, BXP, SLG, SBRA, WRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TE Connectivity, Constellation Energy Corp, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2022Q1, Pensionfund Sabic owns 206 stocks with a total value of $398 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,280 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,890 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 53,672 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,000 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,300 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.33%

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $126.42 and $164.13, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic initiated holding in Constellation Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $48.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Pensionfund Sabic sold out a holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.87.