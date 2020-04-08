Grassi Investment Management Buys Tyson Foods Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Sells International Business Machines Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Nucor Corp

Mountain View, CA, based Investment company Grassi Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Tyson Foods Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Uber Technologies Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Nucor Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grassi Investment Management. As of 2020Q1, Grassi Investment Management owns 99 stocks with a total value of $539 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 5,306,350 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,140 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,075 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 74,110 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.09% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 207,971 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $75.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 132,322 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $41.27, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $27.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,275 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,375 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.29 and $543.21, with an estimated average price of $451.26. The stock is now traded at around $414.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 638 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $5.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,800 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 66.60%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.37, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 179,970 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd by 57.97%. The purchase prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01. The stock is now traded at around $36.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 144,281 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.14 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $78.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 54.06%. The purchase prices were between $146.01 and $223.23, with an estimated average price of $196.62. The stock is now traded at around $173.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,965 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.9 and $104.44, with an estimated average price of $81.73. The stock is now traded at around $64.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,775 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management added to a holding in Sony Corp by 74.44%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $73, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $62.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $44.77.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $28.46 and $64.2, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $169.05.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $96.89, with an estimated average price of $73.41.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $16.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $50.07.

Grassi Investment Management sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $20.76 and $48.75, with an estimated average price of $42.04.

Grassi Investment Management reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 72.2%. The sale prices were between $94.77 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $132.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Grassi Investment Management still held 19,290 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 27.09%. The sale prices were between $196.4 and $314.7, with an estimated average price of $252.63. The stock is now traded at around $267.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Grassi Investment Management still held 74,110 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.98%. The sale prices were between $124.3 and $193.36, with an estimated average price of $171.77. The stock is now traded at around $151.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Grassi Investment Management still held 38,825 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 22.67%. The sale prices were between $28.49 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Grassi Investment Management still held 169,227 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management reduced to a holding in Forward Industries Inc by 40.65%. The sale prices were between $0.9 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $1.07. The stock is now traded at around $1.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Grassi Investment Management still held 148,199 shares as of .

Grassi Investment Management reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 24.51%. The sale prices were between $38.09 and $85.7, with an estimated average price of $68.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Grassi Investment Management still held 45,065 shares as of .