Regent Investment Management LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corp, Boeing Co

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Regent Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Citigroup Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, sells Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival Corp, Boeing Co, Expedia Group Inc, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q1, Regent Investment Management LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BHC, MAIN, JBLU, GLOP,
- Added Positions: AVGO, QCOM, BMY, MRK, SWKS, C, FB, T, CAG, CVS, VZ, GIS, JNJ, WDC, DIS, ARI, PYPL, PRU, MCK, AMAT, UPS, LOW, BGCP, STX, ULTA, BDX, AMGN, BRX, AMP, KHC, USMV, MO,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, FDX, DAL, WSBC, UL, JPM, AAPL, MSFT, MMM, LTHM, BRK.B, PANW, SJM, AMZN, UNH, MYL, CVX, RDS.B, DD, UAL, WHR, USB, KMB, RIO, TJX, ABT, GOOGL, NEE, ALB, HON, KMI, INTC, BAC, ET, CAH, MS, MET, ABC, ON, NSC, WBA, BABA, BUD, CSCO, DXC, WMB, LAMR, KR, COP, MA, ABBV, MU, AGN, SCHE, EEM, GMLP, RTX, YUMC, VRSN, LMRK, PAA, ADBE, ANIP, SCHW, CHDN, COST, DHR, LLY, ENB, GILD, HIG, HD, HUM, MDLZ, MXIM, MCD, PPL, PEP, PFE, TTWO, EBAY, LNC, SPGI, NWL, PNC, CPTA, NLY, ATVI, SCHG,
- Sold Out: RCL, CCL, BA, EXPE, IWO, DXJ, EWZ, DOW, NMRK, BIDU, MCHP, SLB, EFA, WY, PRSP, VICI, 3VU, IWN, CTVA, FTV, MOS, HI, ZBH, WM, 0VVB, RTN, BX, HAL, D, IVV, SHW, HRC, VRTX, CLF, CIDM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,705 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,898 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,978 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 94,841 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,410 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.98 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,495 shares as of .New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $45, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of .New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.86 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $16.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of .New Purchase: GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)
Regent Investment Management LLC initiated holding in GasLog Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $1.7 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of .Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 50.70%. The purchase prices were between $167.87 and $324.7, with an estimated average price of $283.21. The stock is now traded at around $264.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of .Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.91 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $75.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,209 shares as of .Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 55,583 shares as of .Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 50.11%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,632 shares as of .Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.99 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $57.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,035 shares as of .Added: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI)
Regent Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.24 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 34,400 shares as of .Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $135.05, with an estimated average price of $93.01.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $36.18.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $95.01 and $347.45, with an estimated average price of $276.34.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.65 and $122.8, with an estimated average price of $96.87.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth. The sale prices were between $135.3 and $224.78, with an estimated average price of $198.15.Sold Out: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Regent Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $36.21 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $49.14.Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 48.67%. The sale prices were between $1152.24 and $2086.9, with an estimated average price of $1767.55. The stock is now traded at around $1463.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 754 shares as of .Reduced: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 33.87%. The sale prices were between $90.49 and $164.91, with an estimated average price of $141.5. The stock is now traded at around $123.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 8,904 shares as of .Reduced: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 35.17%. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $62.03, with an estimated average price of $50.04. The stock is now traded at around $24.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 15,505 shares as of .Reduced: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 24.84%. The sale prices were between $132.58 and $249.22, with an estimated average price of $210.86. The stock is now traded at around $194.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 3,025 shares as of .Reduced: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Livent Corp by 26.2%. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 70,425 shares as of .Reduced: Mylan NV (MYL)
Regent Investment Management LLC reduced to a holding in Mylan NV by 21.49%. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Regent Investment Management LLC still held 38,175 shares as of .
