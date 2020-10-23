Deltec Asset Management Llc Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Athenex Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells QIWI PLC, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Deltec Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Athenex Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Twilio Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells QIWI PLC, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Avantor Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deltec Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Deltec Asset Management Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HZNP, ATNX, TWLO, ATVI, IQLT, INFO, YY, AMAT, IPOC, SPCE, TCOM, DFPH, DMYT, PCPL, GHIV, SNE, PFNX, ADI, DGRO, WH, NOW, CCXX, ARCH, PYPL, LLNW, SBE, BMRG, PDLI, ASRT,
- Added Positions: TMUS, XERS, RTX, FLEX, FTI, NVDA, GLD, BIDU, HAE, IBN, OCUL, MCHP, CPA, HDB, BDX, GOOGL, BAP, MELI, NEM, YNDX, AGO, ASHR, CZZ, MDT, UAL, GE, FB, ARCO, VALE, ST, CHL, SMIN, TLK, C, PAGS, CIB, BBD, EDU, PTMN, BA, GPRK,
- Reduced Positions: LVS, AVTR, AMD, CVS, TJX, UBER, FISV, LCA, CMCSA, ATUS, CNC, DPHC, ELAN, LFAC, TRNE, XPO, GMHI, CVET, BSX, HNGR, SE, MOMO, NCLH, TSM, CTRA, QQQ, GOL, EEM, URI, UNH, GRAM, SPY, BP, ITUB, AAL,
- Sold Out: QIWI, ADP, MU, LX, CFFA, FPAC, WLTW, LEN, BMY, DAL, EWG, BRFS, GDDY, BLMN, ABT, USFD, HWM, 8DEA, 8DEA, WFC, SWKH, XOM, SUPV,
These are the top 5 holdings of DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,578 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 147,044 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,494 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Visa Inc (V) - 95,385 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 72,597 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $76.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 97,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Athenex Inc (ATNX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Athenex Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $11.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 535,071 shares as of .New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $302.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 23,250 shares as of .New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 45,750 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IQLT)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $31.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 97,855 shares as of .New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Deltec Asset Management Llc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $82.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 249.49%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 75,140 shares as of .Added: Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 231.79%. The purchase prices were between $2.58 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $3.99. The stock is now traded at around $5.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 853,132 shares as of .Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 296.15%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $62.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 80,260 shares as of .Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 2775.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 287,500 shares as of .Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 109.12%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $6.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 584,500 shares as of .Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Deltec Asset Management Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 154.50%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $538.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,090 shares as of .Sold Out: QIWI PLC (QIWI)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $15.61 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $18.02.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $8.71.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Deltec Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.
