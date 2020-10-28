Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Kimberly-Clark Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Hermitage, PA, based Investment company Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Wells Fargo, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Kimberly-Clark Corp, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, KKR Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 565 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLG, VCSH, SDIV, XLY, MBB, SPMD, BEP, XLC, KOF, XLV, VBR, KIE, MGV, PGX, RSX, XLU, VB, VBK, XLE, XLRE, VEU, VIS, VOE, XLF, VOT, VTV, VUG, QRVO, ALGN, CGEN, FMX, HDB, IBA, NBR, RMTI, TIMB, TX, MELI, IPHI, NSP, TDOC, ANGL, EWC, EWD, EWL, EWU, EZU, FDN, FLJP, HYLB,
- Added Positions: XMLV, AGG, BND, SCHF, SCHE, SCHG, EIM, NEA, NAD, NZF, MEN, VMO, VKQ, IQI, VTI, IWD, VCV, MUC, T, IEFA, WFC, XOM, SCHP, DE, CAT, CVS, IEMG, JPM, ICF, IBB, DOG, TBT, VCIT, AZN, MAR, RAD, VIG, VGT, UNP, DIS, IBM, BA, BAC, GRWG, TLT, BP, VT, GLD, TIP, EPP, CBD, MTB, MAC, QCOM, CRM, SWKS, TOT, ZBH, SHG, E, DLX, BMY, TAK, TSLA, KMI, ENIC, CWH, CTVA, CRWD, ACWI, AOA, BIL,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, FDL, VYM, IJH, IVV, SPY, DON, IJR, KMB, DWM, SCHX, SCHO, VWO, VNQ, EPD, DLS, RWO, VEA, SCHB, SPLV, AAPL, LQD, SCHA, WBA, WY, MUB, PRF, KHC, PXF, IWM, VDC, EMLP, MDY, AON, WMT, MSFT, SCHM, SCHZ, SCHV, IWF, ALL, IWR, VAW, PRFZ, AEP, AMGN, CVX, CB, VZ, INTC, NXPI, NWL, GE, SGOL, SPAB, SPEM, MSI, SPSM, SPTM, MDT, LH, FDX, HON, HMC, VXF, CX, AIG, NOK, UBS, RTX, WAB, RWR, PXH, SHOP, ASIX, ZM, CARR, OTIS, DGS, DTH, CSCO, FXE,
- Sold Out: IGSB, KKR, ELR, VDE, BELFB, BELFA, RMD, EMM, GUNR, EW, EMB, ITM, BHF, JNK, MEDP, PLNT, SHV, RILY, SPLK, PARR, GDOT, CELH, SQM, TKC, SNV, RGR, NUE, LRCX, KFY, ETN, CAG, CMP, CE,
For the details of JFS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfs+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 219,981 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 261,799 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,085 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 301,568 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Invesco S P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 271,470 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $38.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,180 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,917 shares as of .New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SDIV)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,300 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 262 shares as of .New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $44.91, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,276 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 245 shares as of .Added: Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Invesco S P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2833.48%. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 260,200 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,869 shares as of .Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 84.87%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,592 shares as of .Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 42.84%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $223.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,357 shares as of .Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 27.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $56.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 109900.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93.Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: Bel Fuse Inc (BELFA)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Bel Fuse Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.03.Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Jfs Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.
