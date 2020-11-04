CFG Asset Management LLC Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company CFG Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, FIRST TRUST EXCH, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CFG Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, CFG Asset Management LLC owns 347 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IBND, PKG, FXF, MDC, XLF, IVE, ICVT, ESGU, DLN, DKNG, FSKR, ZI, NVDA, VGT, RSP, VHT, IYG, GOVT, IVV, IWS, VUG, IXN, VLUE, MCHI, NEAR, VDE, USMV, PCY, TLT, QQQ, LCA, LAMR, MHK, OKE, SWBI, SNV, WBS, EXPI, ALLE, INDA, NET, IPOB, SNOW, EFG, ESGE, FHN, IEFA, ILF,
- Added Positions: SPLV, FXD, QTEC, FDN, FXL, JPST, IGSB, IJR, DUK, JPM, MBB, IGIB, TOTL, AMZN, HYD, BIV, MUB, AMD, AAPL, FTSM, PZA, VWO, CLX, HD, TDOC, AAP, NDAQ, NFLX, DG, SMMU, COST, RNG, IEI, VTEB, INTC, VZ, VEU, MMM, T, ETN, HPQ, PAYX, PFE, PSA, SO, TD, FAF, HYS, XLV, AMGN, CSCO, CMA, GRMN, GIS, GILD, IBM, PEP, PFG, SNY, STX, VFC, VLO, WU, LYB, DWM, EPS, IAU, SCHX, ADM, GOLD, BMY, CVX, DOV, MSA, NUE, PNC, PG, PRU, NLOK, WMT, MSCI, PSX, FB, BABA, DBEF, DGRW, EZM, FMB, FXY, SPYV, SRLN, HBAN, PENN, PBCT, EYPT, GOOG, ZM, NKLA, DEM, DES, DON, EES, EWZ, PGX, VWOB,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, CWB, PSK, XOM, TGT, EWH, PIE, KMB, UPS, CMI, ENZL, IJH, IYY, EWN, EWT, FXH, FXU, EWL, IWB, TFI, EFA, XLY, V, HON, SLV, SPIB, SPTL, DVY, XLE, REZI, ABBV, TSLA, DIS, BUD, MS, BAC, BDX, BCRX, BIIB, BA, KO, DD, LLY, FDX, GE, GSK, LOW, PM, ORCL, DORM, TRV, SBUX, SYY, TJX, USB, UL, RTX, UNH, MO, WFC,
- Sold Out: BIL, SPAB, FXN, VRTX, SMG, WPM, DVA, CNC, DEA, WTRG, FPX, FVD, DFS, WLL, SWS, G, SHIP, SRNE, SHAK, WHR, WSO, VTR, UNP, UN, TOT, EQNR, AGNC, COR, HII, MPC, SRE, 0K9A, REYN, EWW, IFV, IHI, IYC, RDVY, SOXX, UCO, USO, VCSH, CAH, GD, FAST, EXPE, EXC, EQIX, DCI, DEO, CL, CI, HCSG, BTI, BWA, BHP, AMAT, ABC, AMT, HES, ATVI, OTEX, SPG, CB, SAP, RELX, RJF, QCOM, NTR, PPL, STT, NTRS, MCK, MMC, MTB, KNX, JBHT, IPG, HSY,
For the details of CFG Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cfg+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CFG Asset Management LLC
- INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV) - 579,309 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 235.77%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 83,167 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 445,177 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.33%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 126,064 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL) - 228,708 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.40%
CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $36.24, with an estimated average price of $35.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 260,346 shares as of .New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $118.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,525 shares as of .New Purchase: INVESCO CCY SHS SW (FXF)
CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in INVESCO CCY SHS SW. The purchase prices were between $96.96 and $101.33, with an estimated average price of $99.55. The stock is now traded at around $100.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,370 shares as of .New Purchase: M.D.C. Holdings Inc (MDC)
CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in M.D.C. Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.31 and $47.49, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,285 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)
CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $115.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 344 shares as of .New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
CFG Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.11 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 650 shares as of .Added: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV)
CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 235.77%. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 579,309 shares as of .Added: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXD)
CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 251.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 461,485 shares as of .Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 217.21%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $123.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 174,046 shares as of .Added: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXL)
CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 196.40%. The purchase prices were between $83.3 and $96.73, with an estimated average price of $88.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 228,708 shares as of .Added: FIRST TRUST EXCH (FDN)
CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH by 200.75%. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $199.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 109,630 shares as of .Added: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
CFG Asset Management LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 585.43%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 112,136 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)
CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95.Sold Out: FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXN)
CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $133.49 and $174.89, with an estimated average price of $154.3.Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)
CFG Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of CFG Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. CFG Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CFG Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CFG Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CFG Asset Management LLC keeps buying