Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Churchill Capital Corp III, Discover Financial Services, Sells Sabre Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Robert Half International Inc

Castle Rock, CO, based Investment company Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Churchill Capital Corp III, Discover Financial Services, STORE Capital Corp, Hologic Inc, sells Sabre Corp, Bausch Health Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Energizer Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHYG, CCXX, DFS, HOLX, GFL, LDOS, BKLN, AGG, HASI, FDX, SBUX, CSGP,
- Added Positions: STOR, O, KEYS, FMC, CCI, MSI, NLOK, MAT, SCI, LPLA, CDW, BLDR, CACI, SAIC, XPO, ALLY, MAS, TMUS, ECL, HYG, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: GPK, DELL, RSG, CCK, CHNG, CNC, FLIR, BLL, BRO, CDK, MRVL, CHTR, BERY, EFX, AJG, FISV, BIO, BR, SSNC, QQQ, ACM, STZ, ZBH, HDS, PRAH, SPY, COLD, NDAQ, INFO, FLT, XYL, LHX, DLTR, GPN, ROP, ZBRA, TRU, SIRI, LH, AWK, IQV, QRVO, VLO, FTV, CHDN, LKQ, AMP, PHM, CCC, OKE, LW, PII, AME, WH, GPC, HCA, ON, TDY, DLR, FIS, PFGC, TFX, DRE, VRSK, HRI, EQIX, ENTG, DPZ, GO,
- Sold Out: SABR, BHC, RHI, ENR, SCHW, HXL, WRK, NMIH, ARMK, CBRE, EHC,
For the details of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/three+peaks+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 104,757 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 66,530 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 32,586 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Xylem Inc (XYL) - 58,385 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.03%
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 70,206 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81%
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 41,765 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 163,184 shares as of .New Purchase: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $69.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,940 shares as of .New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $76.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,187 shares as of .New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $22.56, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,232 shares as of .New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,597 shares as of .Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 115.19%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $27.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 84,361 shares as of .Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 67.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $65.81, with an estimated average price of $61.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 27,129 shares as of .Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FMC Corp by 49.88%. The purchase prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $109.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,880 shares as of .Added: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $111.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,851 shares as of .Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 35.36%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 89,695 shares as of .Added: Mattel Inc (MAT)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $11.09. The stock is now traded at around $14.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 136,900 shares as of .Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7.42.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23.Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $49.27 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $53.23.Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $45.86.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.
