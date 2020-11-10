Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Illumina Inc, HDFC Bank, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, ServiceNow Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Illumina Inc, HDFC Bank, Otis Worldwide Corp, Merck Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, ServiceNow Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 112 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ILMN, HDB, CSCO, CPT, LSI, TIP,

ILMN, HDB, CSCO, CPT, LSI, TIP, Added Positions: JKHY, OTIS, MRK, MDT, CME, JPM, SPLK, LLY, CL, ARMK, ECL, PLD, DIS, TFX, GOOGL, FRC, TEL, SIVB, MDLZ, HD, BAP, UAA, EBAY, SEE, MAR, MA, EW, GOOG, MCO, ZTS, IFF, RTX, SCI, BYND, OC, WBT, BKNG, COLD, GLD, KRC, WELL, PEAK, BXP, AMT,

JKHY, OTIS, MRK, MDT, CME, JPM, SPLK, LLY, CL, ARMK, ECL, PLD, DIS, TFX, GOOGL, FRC, TEL, SIVB, MDLZ, HD, BAP, UAA, EBAY, SEE, MAR, MA, EW, GOOG, MCO, ZTS, IFF, RTX, SCI, BYND, OC, WBT, BKNG, COLD, GLD, KRC, WELL, PEAK, BXP, AMT, Reduced Positions: BABA, DE, NOW, WY, ATVI, TSM, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, EQIX, ACN, RWO, SAIL, AMZN, AYX, ZEN, PFE, SQ, TXN, ACC, NEWR, DT, PING, BZUN, FIVN, AMGN, PS, CHTR, AVB, CCI, MOS, EQR, PLAN, XLNX, MSCI, MDLA, AGG, DLN, ESS, BND, LQD,

BABA, DE, NOW, WY, ATVI, TSM, UPS, MSFT, AAPL, EQIX, ACN, RWO, SAIL, AMZN, AYX, ZEN, PFE, SQ, TXN, ACC, NEWR, DT, PING, BZUN, FIVN, AMGN, PS, CHTR, AVB, CCI, MOS, EQR, PLAN, XLNX, MSCI, MDLA, AGG, DLN, ESS, BND, LQD, Sold Out: C, WIX, DOCU, COP, FMX, VNO,

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,433,789 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,480 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 754,412 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,519,793 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 955,349 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $305.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 176,591 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,082,592 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 417,343 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,835 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,897 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,339 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 974.46%. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $158.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 788,715 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,935,643 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,256,041 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,621,724 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 129,888 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $363.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,628 shares as of .

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41.

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68.