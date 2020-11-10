  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Illumina Inc, HDFC Bank, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, ServiceNow Inc

November 10, 2020 | About: JKHY +1.06% OTIS -0.13% MRK +0.17% MDT +9.33% LLY -0.29% TFX +8.34% ILMN -0.8% HDB +5.22% CSCO +1.79% LSI -7.14% CPT +3.14% TI +0%

London, X0, based Investment company Sarasin & Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Illumina Inc, HDFC Bank, Otis Worldwide Corp, Merck Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, ServiceNow Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sarasin & Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Sarasin & Partners LLP owns 112 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sarasin & Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sarasin+%26+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sarasin & Partners LLP
  1. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,433,789 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 82,480 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 754,412 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  4. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,519,793 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 955,349 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $305.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 176,591 shares as of .

New Purchase: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,082,592 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 417,343 shares as of .

New Purchase: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,835 shares as of .

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 59,897 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $124.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,339 shares as of .

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 974.46%. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $158.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 788,715 shares as of .

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 32.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $63.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,935,643 shares as of .

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,256,041 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $113.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,621,724 shares as of .

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 125.54%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $142.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 129,888 shares as of .

Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 55.12%. The purchase prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63. The stock is now traded at around $363.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,628 shares as of .

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $248.25 and $309.59, with an estimated average price of $275.4.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68.



