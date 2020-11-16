Chilton Capital Management Llc Buys PPG Industries Inc, Ventas Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells Kilroy Realty Corp, CoreSite Realty Corp, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Chilton Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PPG Industries Inc, Ventas Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, SBA Communications Corp, CTO Realty Growth Inc, sells Kilroy Realty Corp, CoreSite Realty Corp, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 181 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PPG, VTR, NXPI, CTO, PLYM, WELL, ACC, ABT, GSY, HSY, SUI, FNDE, K, NWE, BLL, MCD, HPQ, EEMV, MO, PE, CHX, APA, PUMP,

PPG, VTR, NXPI, CTO, PLYM, WELL, ACC, ABT, GSY, HSY, SUI, FNDE, K, NWE, BLL, MCD, HPQ, EEMV, MO, PE, CHX, APA, PUMP, Added Positions: SBAC, GTY, AMT, PLD, CCI, LDOS, AMZN, JPM, ALEX, ABBV, TMO, MS, NVS, MSFT, MRK, IBM, WMT, ORLY, KO, T, IFF, TJX, EMR, REXR, QTS, GOOGL, VCSH, CUZ, MMP, VUG, WFC, AB, DIS, CONE, MMM, IEMG, VOO, HON, VWO, CXO, PXD, GE, FLOT, HAL,

SBAC, GTY, AMT, PLD, CCI, LDOS, AMZN, JPM, ALEX, ABBV, TMO, MS, NVS, MSFT, MRK, IBM, WMT, ORLY, KO, T, IFF, TJX, EMR, REXR, QTS, GOOGL, VCSH, CUZ, MMP, VUG, WFC, AB, DIS, CONE, MMM, IEMG, VOO, HON, VWO, CXO, PXD, GE, FLOT, HAL, Reduced Positions: VNQI, DD, EQIX, CRM, FANG, PEP, DEI, SPY, VEA, LOW, AAPL, CTT, WES, RDS.B, C, XOM, PG, CSCO, CVX, FNDF, GOOG, V, VB, AZN, VICI, CMCSA, DG, AXP, UNH, EOG, KMB, PGR, SLB, PXF, ESS, AVGO, XLV, EFA, PXH, XLK, NOC, VXF, STIP, COST, WM, XLY, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLU, SCHB, PRF, JHML, IWM, IWF, PM, MAIN, VZ, SBR, RDS.A, PFE, MKL, MRO, JNJ, GPOR, CMI,

VNQI, DD, EQIX, CRM, FANG, PEP, DEI, SPY, VEA, LOW, AAPL, CTT, WES, RDS.B, C, XOM, PG, CSCO, CVX, FNDF, GOOG, V, VB, AZN, VICI, CMCSA, DG, AXP, UNH, EOG, KMB, PGR, SLB, PXF, ESS, AVGO, XLV, EFA, PXH, XLK, NOC, VXF, STIP, COST, WM, XLY, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLP, XLU, SCHB, PRF, JHML, IWM, IWF, PM, MAIN, VZ, SBR, RDS.A, PFE, MKL, MRO, JNJ, GPOR, CMI, Sold Out: KRC, COR, ESRT, INTC, WY, GSK, IIPR, NBL, TXN, OMP, DNRCQ,

For the details of CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chilton+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 468,775 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,176 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 226,862 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 122,326 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.87% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 316,831 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $144.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 103,007 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ventas Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 283,304 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 94,681 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $51.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 165,440 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $66.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 129,205 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.85 and $14.42, with an estimated average price of $13.07. The stock is now traded at around $13.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 577,435 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $297.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 122,326 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 406,702 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $13.17, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 435,125 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 267.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,487 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,842 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 154.71%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $153.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,549 shares as of .

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $51.74 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $57.08.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $114.51 and $129.05, with an estimated average price of $121.88.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Chilton Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $37.38 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $40.07.