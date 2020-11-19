Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amazon.com Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH

Investment company Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES SILVER TST, ISHARES TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Amazon.com Inc, FIRST TRUST EXCH, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owns 501 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, DLR, FDIS, XLP, GIS, ALLE, FCPT, RGA, ZM, FDX, GOVT, SQ, GGG, IPAY, TDIV, SILJ, SCHR, REM, MJ, HACK, IFV, BJK, VONE, WTFC, PNQI, IUSB, FNDE, TSC, FXZ, FXR, FXO, FXN, FXL, FXH, FXG, FXD,

ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 2,069,256 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SDY) - 291,125 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1002.29% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 335,533 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.65% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 308,988 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 272,593 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21%

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in LATTICE STRATEGIES. The purchase prices were between $24.62 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $25.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 51,459 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $142.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,074 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $65.68, with an estimated average price of $59.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,027 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,464 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $61.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,187 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $114.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,701 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 1002.29%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $98.33, with an estimated average price of $94.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 291,125 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 4029.68%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $64.73, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 135,536 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 356.11%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 54,464 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 222.72%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 143,314 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 997.85%. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $56.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 35,757 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 31.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 65,073 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The sale prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $42.57.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC still held 335,533 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 97.85%. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC still held 300 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 32.65%. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC still held 17,314 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.09%. The sale prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC still held 19,310 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 83.89%. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC still held 1,479 shares as of .

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 23.75%. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC still held 39,791 shares as of .