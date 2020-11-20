  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Melvin Capital Management LP Buys Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc

November 20, 2020 | About: NKE +0.81% PINS +1.36% ADBE -0.75% BABA +4.17% NOW +0.73% GOOGL -1.26% ALGN +1.16% MCD -0.47% DDOG +0.19% TJX -1.43% AMD -1.05%

New York, NY, based Investment company Melvin Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, Align Technology Inc, McDonald's Corp, Datadog Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melvin Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Melvin Capital Management LP owns 85 stocks with a total value of $20 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Melvin Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/melvin+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Melvin Capital Management LP
  1. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 10,544,462 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.36%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,256,010 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.49%
  3. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 10,237,648 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.48%
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 513,448 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43%
  5. L Brands Inc (LB) - 24,169,621 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $446.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 912,633 shares as of .

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,880,321 shares as of .

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,600,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2655.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,755,086 shares as of .

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 173.23%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 12,022,200 shares as of .

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 178.29%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 876,618 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $271.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,256,010 shares as of .

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $518.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,377,542 shares as of .

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 192.21%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 262,985 shares as of .

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.

Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Melvin Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Melvin Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Melvin Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Melvin Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Melvin Capital Management LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)