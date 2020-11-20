Melvin Capital Management LP Buys Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Melvin Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Pinterest Inc, Align Technology Inc, McDonald's Corp, Datadog Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melvin Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Melvin Capital Management LP owns 85 stocks with a total value of $20 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALGN, MCD, DDOG, TJX, AMD, MSCI, WDAY, SBAC, LYV, TEAM, EAT, SQ, KAR, TWTR, RHP, TUP,

ALGN, MCD, DDOG, TJX, AMD, MSCI, WDAY, SBAC, LYV, TEAM, EAT, SQ, KAR, TWTR, RHP, TUP, Added Positions: NKE, PINS, ADBE, BABA, NOW, GOOGL, EXPE, FISV, LVS, V, DOCU, NUAN, LH, BKNG, SE, TXRH, LOW, PLAN, IT, WYNN, MA, FICO, IAA, TPX, DRI, HLT, AEO,

NKE, PINS, ADBE, BABA, NOW, GOOGL, EXPE, FISV, LVS, V, DOCU, NUAN, LH, BKNG, SE, TXRH, LOW, PLAN, IT, WYNN, MA, FICO, IAA, TPX, DRI, HLT, AEO, Reduced Positions: AZO, AMZN, PYPL, MSFT, DPZ, JD, LB, DECK, RACE, CAR, AAP, BURL,

AZO, AMZN, PYPL, MSFT, DPZ, JD, LB, DECK, RACE, CAR, AAP, BURL, Sold Out: CRM, FLT, FIS, CSGP, WEN, YUM, TWLO, NFLX, FB, VRSN, DNKN, CROX, NWL, EL, CDAY, BILL,

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 10,544,462 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.36% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,256,010 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.49% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 10,237,648 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.48% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 513,448 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.43% L Brands Inc (LB) - 24,169,621 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $270.24 and $335.24, with an estimated average price of $304.94. The stock is now traded at around $446.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 912,633 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $89.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 2,880,321 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 4,600,000 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $400.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2655.09%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 2,755,086 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 173.23%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $66.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 12,022,200 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 178.29%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $462.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 876,618 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $271.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 3,256,010 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 63.73%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $518.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,377,542 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 192.21%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1736.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 262,985 shares as of .

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $86.38 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $92.15.