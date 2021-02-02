Schwab Charitable Fund Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

Investment company Schwab Charitable Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwab Charitable Fund. As of 2020Q4, Schwab Charitable Fund owns 110 stocks with a total value of $733 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BABA, GOOG, FIVE, BURL, WYND, EXPE, KSS, SIX, LVS, FUN, RTX, LYB, MTN, TDG, NSC, MHK, MAR, MGM, H, EXP, KSU, RHI, LUV, DAL, CSX, ORLY, LYV, AZO, UAL, CAT, DE, KMX, FDX, LEN, CMBM, OKTA, LEVI, EW, ECL, TTD, TWLO, VEA, VWO,

BABA, GOOG, FIVE, BURL, WYND, EXPE, KSS, SIX, LVS, FUN, RTX, LYB, MTN, TDG, NSC, MHK, MAR, MGM, H, EXP, KSU, RHI, LUV, DAL, CSX, ORLY, LYV, AZO, UAL, CAT, DE, KMX, FDX, LEN, CMBM, OKTA, LEVI, EW, ECL, TTD, TWLO, VEA, VWO, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, FB, NVDA, IEFA, BKNG, ROST, RCL, CCL, CMI, PLNT, MLM, UNP, DRI, TJX, VMC, SHW, GPS, HD, BA, LOW, LB, LULU, IWV, IJR, SPY, VTIP, EFA, IEMG,

MSFT, AMZN, FB, NVDA, IEFA, BKNG, ROST, RCL, CCL, CMI, PLNT, MLM, UNP, DRI, TJX, VMC, SHW, GPS, HD, BA, LOW, LB, LULU, IWV, IJR, SPY, VTIP, EFA, IEMG, Reduced Positions: USMV, VUG, TMO, BL, YETI, IJH, IVV, SCZ,

USMV, VUG, TMO, BL, YETI, IJH, IVV, SCZ, Sold Out: PTON, HBI, TLT,

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 583,080 shares, 41.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 129,423 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,542 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2014.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,915 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2111.86% Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,336 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2472.99%

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $264.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 129,423 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1901.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 6,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.35 and $174.98, with an estimated average price of $148.66. The stock is now traded at around $172.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 36,687 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.58 and $261.55, with an estimated average price of $223.38. The stock is now traded at around $248.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 24,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 46,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 139,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2014.74%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $239.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 57,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2111.86%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3342.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2472.99%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $262.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 45,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1562.12%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 97,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 2327.35%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $1990.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 2527.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 82,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06.

Schwab Charitable Fund sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.