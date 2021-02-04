Everett Harris & Co Buys Unilever PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Novartis AG, Sells Unilever NV, Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Investment company Everett Harris & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, The Home Depot Inc, Novartis AG, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Unilever NV, Bank of America Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Everett Harris & Co . As of 2020Q4, Everett Harris & Co owns 250 stocks with a total value of $5.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of EVERETT HARRIS & CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everett+harris+%26+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,157,803 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,441 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,701,757 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 912,884 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,259,350 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $94.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Idacorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $96.86, with an estimated average price of $91.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co initiated holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $46.75, with an estimated average price of $43.92. The stock is now traded at around $44.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 218.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,539,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 74.39%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $278.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 151,237 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Novartis AG by 206.30%. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 252,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 87.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 398,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 641,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86.50%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $355.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 31,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.68.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.85.

Everett Harris & Co sold out a holding in East West Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $33.57 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $42.62.