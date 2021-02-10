Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, CAE Inc, KKR Inc, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Matador Resources Co, Crimson Wine Group

New York, NY, based Investment company Beck Mack & Oliver Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, CAE Inc, KKR Inc, Fiserv Inc, MiMedx Group Inc, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, Matador Resources Co, Crimson Wine Group, Helen Of Troy, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2020Q4, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CYTH, CAE, ADI, CVS, LBTYA, VTRS, TD, DFS, TSLA, HCA, LBRDA, LBRDB, LSXMA, LSXMB, VWO, AMRN,
- Added Positions: KKR, DISCK, RDNT, FISV, MDXG, MA, WD, GSAT, FOCS, AB, PKE, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: MTDR, MSFT, ROP, GOOG, APO, ABT, EPD, WAT, BX, GOOGL, LH, WMS, ESGR, AWI, MKL, LOW, BAX, JPM, JNJ, BUD, CWGL, SHW, BRK.B, BAM, QCOM, BB, TEVA, WAB, AXP, DOV, HELE, UNP, JEF, FDX, GRFS, XOM, LIN, PG, RDS.A, HLT, GLD, AXS, CNI, CVX, DUK, ENB, NEE, FLS, HD, ITW, KMB, MTB, MRK, NDSN, SLB, SYY, TSCO, USB, UNH, VZ, WMT, SPY, T, ALL, MO, AMT, BA, BSX, BMY, CHCO, KO, CL, COP, DHR, D, GTMAY, TV, HUBB, HBP, IBM, IEX, INTC, JW.A, MKC, NSRGY, PAYX, PGR, RNR, SJT, RTX, WBA, DIS, V, PM, KMI, AGFS, TSQ, CARR, OTIS, QQQ, VTI, XLK,
- Sold Out: LUMN, GILD, CSL, APD, MDLZ, LMT, FB, PYPL, VNT,
For the details of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+mack+%26+oliver+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 895,282 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,860,596 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,159,056 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 699,490 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 62,765 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $10.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 5,402,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CAE Inc (CAE)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,167,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.79 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $25.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.421800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.77 and $161.83, with an estimated average price of $150.92. The stock is now traded at around $146.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 168,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in MiMedx Group Inc by 83.11%. The purchase prices were between $5.32 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $6.89. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 245,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 46.19%. The purchase prices were between $57.7 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $33.79, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.780700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,823 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.Sold Out: Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $120.52 and $158.51, with an estimated average price of $140.76.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.41.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.
