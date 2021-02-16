Wcm Investment Management Buys HDFC Bank, Synopsys Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Accenture PLC, ASML Holding NV, Steris PLC

Investment company Wcm Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys HDFC Bank, Synopsys Inc, Nike Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Accenture PLC, ASML Holding NV, Steris PLC, Aon PLC, Icon PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Wcm Investment Management owns 173 stocks with a total value of $28.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, CAE, FSV, DSGX, IPAR, AVNT, TKR, MTSI, UPLD, RCKT, NSTG, INDA, OMI, CYRX, RELX, PHG, HEI, GIB,

HDB, SNPS, MELI, CHD, TSM, SHOP, CP, SYK, WST, V, APH, LULU, MTD, SHW, FRC, GGG, TMO, IDXX, NOW, MSCI, CNI, FICO, ECL, VRSK, COST, HEI.A, ICE, BABA, RMD, WNS, EPAM, ASR, SNN, EFA, NUVA, MDLA, BBIO, HHR, TPTX, COLD, CASY, LGND, BRO, CASS, KAR, CSL, KMX, HMTV, ARMK, RARE, CCMP, VEC, CDK, GDDY, CCF, VRRM, BAM, WH, BV, TW, BECN, AMWD, ECOL, AMG, AOS, GL, MKL, PTC, DORM, MANH, SEIC, LECO, SP, JLL, IEX, HCSG, GPK, ADUS, UNF, WSO, FMC, ZBRA, FLIR, PLUS, EBS, ENS, EME, CR, NTES, Reduced Positions: CCI, ILMN, COO, BSX, ANSS, SWAV, KOD, SGRY, PEN, BLD, BOOT, VAC, IOVA, SMTC, RGEN, VRTS, FATE, MTN, SLP, AZUL, FOCS, NICE, CRMT,

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,472,811 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 33,404,614 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 34,742,685 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.75% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 6,363,460 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,936,577 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $141.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,818,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in CAE Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 732,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.41 and $144.21, with an estimated average price of $134.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 126,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $56.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 287,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $60.54, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 248,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $75.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 131,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 34,742,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 4782.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85. The stock is now traded at around $290.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,041,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,442,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 596,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,161,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $308.95 and $358.48, with an estimated average price of $333.73. The stock is now traded at around $394.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 183,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $172.67 and $196.05, with an estimated average price of $186.78.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $179.96 and $214.52, with an estimated average price of $204.13.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.51.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $62.64.