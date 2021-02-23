CWA Asset Management Group, LLC Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Royal Gold Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

Investment company CWA Asset Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Royalty Pharma PLC, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Royal Gold Inc, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CWA Asset Management Group, LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $953 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FMB, SHM, RPRX, RDFN, XLE, GS, BKI, BABA, LNN, MRVL, CCJ, VALE, LGIH, TFC, SCHW, HII, MUB, LQD, PSLV, TSLA, DHI, BND, IWF, PGF, DHR, SLV, ORLA, C, EFA, PHYS, PFG, VOE, SGDM, BDX, DOW, APLS, HUBS, FEYE, EXG, WRK, MED, MDLZ, XOM, AQST, NRZ, CPG, KYN, TEF,
- Added Positions: VCIT, PAA, JPM, VCSH, DIS, PHM, TFI, AAPL, JNJ, MSFT, QCOM, MMM, CCL, AMZN, VB, HAIN, COST, SO, TSM, BX, DE, DUK, LMT, WMT, MCD, MRK, VZ, SPY, FAST, PSA, PLD, PFE, GOOG, AGG, BIV, GIS, V, TROW, PLAN, CASY, GRMN, NVDA, VOO, ECL, FCFS, OKTA, VTI, FNF, TXN, AVLR, BSV, VTEB, ADBE, CTXS, CMCSA, SYY, T, IYW, PFF, VWO, NVR, SNY, PAGP, WORK, AMD, CVS, CME, NEE, GOOGL, ITW, NVS, PG, RIO, CRM, TGT, UPS, RTX, KMI, FB, SQ, VEA, VTV, VUG, VXUS, NLY, KO, IBM, ICE, KMB, NKE, SJT, TMO, UNP, MA, TWO, AGNC, PYPL, QQQ, VBR, VDC, VGT, VHT, VNQ, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, RGLD, COG, TLT, FCN, IEF, GILD, VGIT, SPTS, BKTI, D, MO, IVV, ENB, SII, MVBF, PPL, SHY, PDCO, BTI, PM, EXC, PAYX, VGSH, PEP, TRP, NTR, SWKS, CLNY, TRV, UNH, HTGC, VIG, ABBV, IEI, SHV, ABT, INTC, CLX, CRT, CSCO, ETN, CVX, ENIA, BA, BTN, JBSS, KT, NGG, AXP, PESI, ACN, BAC, BMY, ADP, ATVI, BIL, ED, NMFC, BUD, HON, FAX, WM, MUX, MLM, NFLX, PRU, NSC,
- Sold Out: AZN, ULTA, AMT, BP, ICLR, PLTR, VGLT, FRO, ET,
For the details of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cwa+asset+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CWA Asset Management Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 428,739 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,867 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 140,861 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 218,107 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) - 647,937 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 322,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $49.86, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 264,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $82.11, with an estimated average price of $53.45. The stock is now traded at around $94.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 100,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 151,758 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $316.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5002.80%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 129,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 107.30%. The purchase prices were between $5.76 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,867,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 473.81%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $149.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 63,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 350.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $82.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 79,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $191.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 66,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $40.64 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 197,457 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.38.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.Sold Out: Icon PLC (ICLR)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Icon PLC. The sale prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.51.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.88.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
CWA Asset Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02.
