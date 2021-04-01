>
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Mastercard Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Stryker Corp

April 01, 2021 | About: PSA +0% DLR +0% PLD +0% EQIX +0% PEAK +0% QTS +0% JPM +0% BRK.B +0% PG +0% CMCSA +0% AMAT +0%

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Pensionfund DSM Netherlands (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Comcast Corp, Applied Materials Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Stryker Corp, VEREIT Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2021Q1, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 198 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+dsm+netherlands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 199,900 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.11%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,925 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 149,904 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.02%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,500 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  5. Public Storage (PSA) - 43,889 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.51%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $152.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $255.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $135.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $70.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Public Storage by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.87. The stock is now traded at around $246.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 43,889 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 59.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $140.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 54,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 149,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 63.11%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $679.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 66.26%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 160,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc by 394.48%. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 37,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. Also check out:

Comments

