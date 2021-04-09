EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. Buys Bank of America Corp, PulteGroup Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells iShares Europe ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Miami, FL, based Investment company EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, PulteGroup Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, RH, sells iShares Europe ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Mondelez International Inc, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp.. As of 2021Q1, EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. owns 133 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,357,808 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 56,865 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.94% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 95,396 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,538 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 32,391 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 257,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 147,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $187.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,656 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $441.46 and $600, with an estimated average price of $492.96. The stock is now traded at around $613.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $77.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 62.69%. The purchase prices were between $229.65 and $333.21, with an estimated average price of $283.25. The stock is now traded at around $324.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 21,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2285.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $319.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 33,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 57.55%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $376.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 24,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in iShares Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $50.75, with an estimated average price of $49.4.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 82.01%. The sale prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $284.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.94%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 3,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.62%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 3,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 43.57%. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89. The stock is now traded at around $530.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 10,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 30.83%. The sale prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.7. The stock is now traded at around $502.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 16,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 91.31%. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $240.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 1,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. reduced to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.61%. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. EFG Asset Management (Americas) Corp. still held 29,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.