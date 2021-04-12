Jackson Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Intel Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Lake Mary, FL, based Investment company Jackson Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Intel Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Datadog Inc, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Wealth Management, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CWB, INTC, USFR, XMMO, FNDX, VCR, BA, ETSY, TWLO, IUSV, PRF, SCHD, COST, PSCH, VB, VXF, MU, VTV, BUD, RDVY, VOE, SDY, XOM, AMAT, CAT, DG, BRK.B, SNDL,

CWB, INTC, USFR, XMMO, FNDX, VCR, BA, ETSY, TWLO, IUSV, PRF, SCHD, COST, PSCH, VB, VXF, MU, VTV, BUD, RDVY, VOE, SDY, XOM, AMAT, CAT, DG, BRK.B, SNDL, Added Positions: KLAC, FB, LRCX, MSFT, ADBE, UNH, CRM, IVV, V, HD, MA, BABA, NKE, QQQ, APD, VEEV, BLK, ACN, CSX, LAD, GOOGL, NOW, QCOM, SPLG, LMT, VGT, UPS, ITW, GOOG, GRMN, MCD, TXN, VGSH, CSGP, ROP, CHD, ABBV, MDY, ABT, RNG, PFE, IWM, ADSK, SBUX, STE, UL, KO, AY, AES, JNJ, AZN,

KLAC, FB, LRCX, MSFT, ADBE, UNH, CRM, IVV, V, HD, MA, BABA, NKE, QQQ, APD, VEEV, BLK, ACN, CSX, LAD, GOOGL, NOW, QCOM, SPLG, LMT, VGT, UPS, ITW, GOOG, GRMN, MCD, TXN, VGSH, CSGP, ROP, CHD, ABBV, MDY, ABT, RNG, PFE, IWM, ADSK, SBUX, STE, UL, KO, AY, AES, JNJ, AZN, Reduced Positions: AMD, SHW, BIL, TSM, AAPL, VOO, VUG, AMZN, SHV, MGC, ANTM, AWK, AWR, D, NEE, AEP, AEE, WMT, WEC,

AMD, SHW, BIL, TSM, AAPL, VOO, VUG, AMZN, SHV, MGC, ANTM, AWK, AWR, D, NEE, AEP, AEE, WMT, WEC, Sold Out: XLG, DDOG, MGK, SPYG, OEF, FTEC, MELI, GE, VRNS, XLK, MMC, SPCE, MARA, IWF, ZS, EDU, NFLX, WTRG, IXN, KODK, LNT, PTON, IBM, ZNGA, ORLY, TSLA, NVDA, SQ, VWO, RKT, BLNK, IYW, DSS, SWBI, MRNA, MVIS, TLRY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 154,420 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 369,111 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 94,672 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,488 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 246,175 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98%

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 197,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $65.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 227,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 316,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 90,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $48.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 145,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $310.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 57.71%. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $345.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 57,445 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 87.56%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $310.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 45,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 44.92%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $650.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 26,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $506.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,571 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $376.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $488.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $168.91 and $179.89, with an estimated average price of $175.78.

Jackson Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.