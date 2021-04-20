Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Public Storage, Apple Inc, International Paper Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, MetLife Inc, Corteva Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, Apple Inc, International Paper Co, Monster Beverage Corp, Aflac Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, MetLife Inc, Corteva Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSA, IP, MNST, DOW, DORM, BBY, C, VNT, GOOG, PLAN, F, IRM, DD, DHI, CNI, ULTA, BX, TMUS, MTN, TMO, THC, PXD, PBR, ISRG, UBS, IR, BSX, MPC, WSM, FULT, RDS.A, HSY,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AFL, ABBV, LMT, ADP, LOW, NKE, VRTX, BIIB, AMZN, NOC, XOM, CRM, SPG, TXN, EA, RTX, INTC, KO, CERN, STZ, JNJ, NEE, HAS, PEP, QCOM, TROW, SDGR, MU, UNP, V, ADBE, IBM, MMM, AXP, COP, BAX, CVS, SCHW, CMCSA, ORCL, PSX, NSC, FB, MCD, MKC, FISV, MDLZ, KMB, GILD, MO, CBOE, KHC, PM, MA, CARR, BP, BA, CSX, TRV, DHR, D, EMN, FE, GE, IFF, GSK,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, MET, CTVA, ALXN, LLY, ETN, ABT, KLAC, CVX, GS, SPY, ITW, AMGN, TSLA, GIS, BAC, DIS, JPM, FDX, DE, LULU, MXIM, UPS, SBUX, ROST, COST, CSCO, PNC, EMR, TFC, NVDA, BK, BOH, TJX, FTV, GRA, SHOP, CL, CAT, OTIS, SHMP, DEO, CGNX, HD, EPD, MCHP, AEP,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, VIA, DBX, JCI, UBER,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
For the details of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cullinan+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 3,008,567 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,352,165 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,703 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,361 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.7. The stock is now traded at around $274.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 145,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.71. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 74,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Dorman Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 431,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 88.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 247,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 293.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 233.29%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.3. The stock is now traded at around $192.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $201.318400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying