Cullinan Associates Inc Buys Public Storage, Apple Inc, International Paper Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, MetLife Inc, Corteva Inc

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Cullinan Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, Apple Inc, International Paper Co, Monster Beverage Corp, Aflac Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, MetLife Inc, Corteva Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cullinan Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Cullinan Associates Inc owns 210 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PSA, IP, MNST, DOW, DORM, BBY, C, VNT, GOOG, PLAN, F, IRM, DD, DHI, CNI, ULTA, BX, TMUS, MTN, TMO, THC, PXD, PBR, ISRG, UBS, IR, BSX, MPC, WSM, FULT, RDS.A, HSY,

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 3,008,567 shares, 23.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,352,165 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 431,703 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 206,361 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 126,500 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $213.82 and $247.99, with an estimated average price of $232.7. The stock is now traded at around $274.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 145,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $89.71. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 74,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 67,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Dorman Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.82 and $111.15, with an estimated average price of $99.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $111.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.98%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $133.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 431,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 88.15%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 247,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 293.98%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 233.29%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.3. The stock is now traded at around $192.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 54,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.51. The stock is now traded at around $201.318400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 55,942 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88.

Cullinan Associates Inc sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.76.