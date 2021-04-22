Washington Trust Bank Buys Zoetis Inc, Comcast Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, American Tower Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Washington Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, Comcast Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells AbbVie Inc, American Tower Corp, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Trust Bank. As of 2021Q1, Washington Trust Bank owns 187 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,806,100 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 141,671 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,834 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,021 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 163,824 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $169.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 60,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.14 and $29.93, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $56.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 1232.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 154,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $212.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,410 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 194,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $145.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.36%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 102.31%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.