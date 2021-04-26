Archford Capital Strategies, LLC Buys Sprout Social Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Target Corp

Swansea, IL, based Investment company Archford Capital Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sprout Social Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Bionano Genomics Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Target Corp, Walmart Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Archford Capital Strategies, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPT, BIV, SNOW, NFLX, TSM, FIS, PLTR, LQD, AXP, OMC, IBB, SYBX, PSTI,
- Added Positions: BSV, MBB, AGG, BNGO, XT, MOAT, TIP, AVLR, EGHT, VIG, ESTC, PAYC, FINX, PACB, IEFA, FIVG, CLOU, LITE, WDAY, REGN, FISV, CHIQ, USMV, LHX, HON, CVS, INTU, HYG, EMQQ, VYM, ARKK, ARKG, ENB, UBER, KEYS, CMCSA, PANW, SCZ, UNH, VIGI, VWO, COST, IGF, EEMV, CCI, SPY, IGIB, VB, VIS, BKNG, AOM, ORCL, NVS, UNP, MRK, MDT, ZTS, IQV, LOW, SQ, ZS, ADBE, HLT, BOTZ, LYFT, SNY, GD, ADI, VDC, UPS, VLO, BLL, ANTM, EBAY, BK, IVV, SCHW,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, TGT, WMT, ABBV, AMGN, LMT, FAST, JNJ, CMI, AZN, TXN, MMM, JPM, MCD, AJG, CAT, VZ, BMO, BA, BLK, PG, SHV, MO, CLX, KO, BMY, LLY, IBM, WM, WFC, IP, V, PM, VUG, T, ABT, KMB, VGR, GPC, PEP, PFE, UL, PFG, MAIN, GOVT, CL, CVX, LEG, HD, ROST, NEAR, GIS, SO, ED, XOM, D, DUK, SNA, SPIB, SPLG, GILD, GOOG, CIBR, IGSB, SHYG, RDS.A, TROW, GOOGL, ESGU, MA, MILN, MUB, VCSH, AMZN, NVDA, BND, DHR, NEE, DIS, ANET, AOA, QUAL, SPLV, ACWI, AOR, EEM, EMB, FTEC, VT, XLV, ABC, EMR, WELL, INTC, O, RTX, BX, PYPL, JNK, PZA, SCHO, SUB, VFH, VOX, XLE, XLI, XLY, APD, AEP, DLR, VFC, KMI, EFA, IWF,
- Sold Out: SBUX, UVXY, AYX, BTI, GAIN, PSEC, BMRN, WEC, NMRK, EFG, SPTL, NKE, RODM,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 65,842 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 110,929 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,654 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.22%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 81,996 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 21,021 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $235.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $118.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $505.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 763 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55. The stock is now traded at around $153.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 78.86%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 143.81%. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $15.57, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 170,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $62.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 41,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $34.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 79.38%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The sale prices were between $5.65 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $9.36.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65.Sold Out: Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Gladstone Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10.11 and $12.67, with an estimated average price of $11.51.Sold Out: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.91.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 54,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.22%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $261.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 39,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Target Corp (TGT)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Target Corp by 69.89%. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $206.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 7,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Walmart Inc by 56.03%. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 18,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 6,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Archford Capital Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Amgen Inc by 75.35%. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59. The stock is now traded at around $257.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Archford Capital Strategies, LLC still held 3,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.
