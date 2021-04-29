Logo
Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Starbucks Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Braun Stacey Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Polaris Inc, Huntsman Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells FMC Corp, Starbucks Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/braun+stacey+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 872,939 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 448,582 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,480 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  4. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 81,708 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,103 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 438,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 458,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $137.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 159,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 648,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 142,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 292,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc by 3871.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 710,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 145.11%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 371,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 115.28%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $349.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $319.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 14,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.43%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $166.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 38,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 81.23%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 70,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Cerence Inc by 20.45%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 253,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: CME Group Inc (CME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 32.02%. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $201.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 45,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 27.4%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 26,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRAUN STACEY ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider