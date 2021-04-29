Braun Stacey Associates Inc Buys Travel+Leisure Co, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Polaris Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Starbucks Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: WD5A, KLIC, PII, HUN, COF, AL, DAL, RXT, LLY, WDC, PCRX, DRI, OSK, AXP, EMR, PWR, ACN, SYK, ABT, PYPL, AVTR, MMM,
- Added Positions: RUTH, GM, DECK, MSFT, BURL, ZBH, HST, XOM, CMCSA, IAC, AMZN, NUE, COP, GOOGL, HD, CVX, HZNP, EXPD, VRT, CMI, AVGO, NEE, NXPI, FB, ABBV, IQV, CVS, TWNK, DOW, KO, GL, TFX, PG, MS, MRK, AWK, STZ, J, ETN, BMY, ITW, HON,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, ALXN, T, CRNC, LRCX, APPS, XPO, QCOM, CME, UNP, NOW, DE, TTWO, AME, CYRX, TTD, JPM, NVDA, HLF, NKE, CAT, CZR, TMO, KEYS, ARE, COST, C, MU, PEP, BAC, ZTS, MA, ZBRA, XEL, ADBE, CHGG, TGT, DHI, CTAS, BRK.B, AEE, ALL, UPS, VOO, JNJ, V, KMI, MTCH, BLK, SPY, XLF, RSP, MDY, MCD, TXN,
- Sold Out: FMC, LMT, FIS, RNG, PFE, LULU, BBY, USB, SHW, MDT, VTRS, VEEV, TRV, WST, HOLX, DOV, Z,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 872,939 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 448,582 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,480 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 81,708 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 20,103 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 438,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 458,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $137.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 159,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 648,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $144.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 142,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Air Lease Corp (AL)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc initiated holding in Air Lease Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.63 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $45.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 292,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc (RUTH)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc by 3871.38%. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $26.48, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 710,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 145.11%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 371,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 115.28%. The purchase prices were between $278.61 and $344.13, with an estimated average price of $320.27. The stock is now traded at around $349.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 31,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $319.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 100,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $255.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Reduced: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 14,859 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 68.43%. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $166.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 38,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 81.23%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 70,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Cerence Inc by 20.45%. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 253,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: CME Group Inc (CME)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in CME Group Inc by 32.02%. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $201.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 45,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Braun Stacey Associates Inc reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 27.4%. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $130.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Braun Stacey Associates Inc still held 26,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.
