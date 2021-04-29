XR Securities LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

XR Securities LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company XR Securities LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Alibaba Group Holding, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XR Securities LLC. As of 2021Q1, XR Securities LLC owns 456 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XR Securities LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xr+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of XR Securities LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,021,600 shares, 59.40% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,357,000 shares, 24.52% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,385 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.27%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 113,700 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,475 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 995.00%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $327.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.844900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2428.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 995.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3470.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 425.90%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 451.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 319.05%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $248.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 90.31%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 230.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of XR Securities LLC. Also check out:

1. XR Securities LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. XR Securities LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. XR Securities LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that XR Securities LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider