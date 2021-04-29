XR Securities LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: FB, DIA, CRM, XBI, GOOG, QQQ, BIDU, MTN, T, PFE, GLD, UNH, PLTR, DOCU, LMT, W, EEM, TGT, EXPE, TDOC, COST, MAR, MS, SAM, AZO, MMM, VZ, RGR, WB, JD, QRVO, NTNX, GDX, XLI, STT, JNPR, MET, GILD, PAAS, XOM, EL, AMAT, ASML, CNX, BIIB, RBAC, FCEL, IYR, NKLA, M44, IBM, PLD, INTU, LOGI, ON, NCLH, MPC, V, LULU, ANTM, QCOM, STM, SIVB, TEVA, SONY, NAK, BNGO, GTE,

FB, DIA, CRM, XBI, GOOG, QQQ, BIDU, MTN, T, PFE, GLD, UNH, PLTR, DOCU, LMT, W, EEM, TGT, EXPE, TDOC, COST, MAR, MS, SAM, AZO, MMM, VZ, RGR, WB, JD, QRVO, NTNX, GDX, XLI, STT, JNPR, MET, GILD, PAAS, XOM, EL, AMAT, ASML, CNX, BIIB, RBAC, FCEL, IYR, NKLA, M44, IBM, PLD, INTU, LOGI, ON, NCLH, MPC, V, LULU, ANTM, QCOM, STM, SIVB, TEVA, SONY, NAK, BNGO, GTE, Added Positions: AMZN, SQ, FCX, AAPL, SHOP, SMH, ALXN, NOW, LRCX, BRK.B, AXP, TTWO, WFC, ENPH, CHWY, MRNA, ORCL, APO, AEM, LOW, CCL, NOK, CVS, UVXY,

AMZN, SQ, FCX, AAPL, SHOP, SMH, ALXN, NOW, LRCX, BRK.B, AXP, TTWO, WFC, ENPH, CHWY, MRNA, ORCL, APO, AEM, LOW, CCL, NOK, CVS, UVXY, Reduced Positions: SPY, GOOGL, BABA, JPM, WMT, XLY, TMO, NVDA, JNJ, AZN, SPLK, MRK, VXX, DKNG, RIO, AMD, ABBV, WORK, SPOT, PYPL, MELI, SAVE, PG, NVAX, KR, RH, SHW, JETS, ROM, RIOT,

SPY, GOOGL, BABA, JPM, WMT, XLY, TMO, NVDA, JNJ, AZN, SPLK, MRK, VXX, DKNG, RIO, AMD, ABBV, WORK, SPOT, PYPL, MELI, SAVE, PG, NVAX, KR, RH, SHW, JETS, ROM, RIOT, Sold Out: NEE, SE, TSM, BNTX, GM, ADBE, TLT, NIO, AVGO, SWKS, EA, LLY, MCD, FSLY, CMCSA, TME, NTLA, RETA, PI, OKTA, AMGN, TLRY, ALGN, KHC, DELL, DOW, ALB, U, SRPT, PAYC, WDAY, FANG, CDNS, NVCR, NXPI, IOVA, PEP, FRO, SPXS, PBR, GLW, CLDR, RIG, SNDL, NYMT, HMY, GNUS,

Investment company XR Securities LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Alibaba Group Holding, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XR Securities LLC. As of 2021Q1, XR Securities LLC owns 456 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of XR Securities LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xr+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,021,600 shares, 59.40% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 27,357,000 shares, 24.52% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 169,385 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.27% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 113,700 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,475 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 995.00%

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $327.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 23,124 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $339.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $234.844900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2428.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,049 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 995.00%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3470.577500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 425.90%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 451.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 319.05%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $248.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 90.31%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,669 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 230.12%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $165.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11.

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $150.72 and $194.14, with an estimated average price of $174.06.