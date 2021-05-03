Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc Buys PNC Financial Services Group Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Nike Inc, Sells Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: PNC, DIS, NKE, SYK, VIAC, SBUX, VFC, HSY, LRCX, NTAP, LIN, KLAC, CERN, ADSK, COST, HUM, FRT, BKR, TJX, TAP, BMRN, CTSH, ZTS, IIVI, PRIM, FIS, QRVO, AEIS, ULTA, PAE,
- Added Positions: AMZN, WM, COP, C, WMT, MRK, DG, WFC, EMR, QCOM, XOM, CHRW, DLR, ALLE, FB, AAPL, NVDA, AVY, NEM, PXD, VZ, MSFT, PG, VST, J, PM, AVTR, VRTX, V,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, GM, INTC, BDX, JNJ, ORCL, CVS, GOOG, ZBH, FISV, LOW, CCI, FANG, DE, BIIB, KDP, CSCO, NUE, AIZ, JBHT, PNW, FDX, O, TXN, GOOGL, GD,
- Sold Out: BK, WBA, BAC, BBY, TSN, MMM, EVRG, DD, VLO, JPM, ADBE, MDT, FOXA, KO, CI, OMC, BMY, DLTR, CVX, EOG, YUM, TMUS, ATVI, APD, GILD, AMT, CPRI, SPG, VMC, AMAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of STONERIDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,012 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,558 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 114,382 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.67%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 34,842 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Visa Inc (V) - 28,282 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $186.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 34,842 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $186.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 31,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 41,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $262.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 10,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 54,885 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 18,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3467.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 278.53%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $137.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 18,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 364.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 37,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 114,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 185.80%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 15,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 57,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.
