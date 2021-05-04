Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells CVS Health Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Silver Trust

New Purchases: BRK.A, LLY, GM, ABNB, HAS, CNC,

Added Positions: VIG, BABA, VOO, VTV, QQQ, IJJ, IJS, SHOP, DG, CRM, JPM, ABBV, BIDU, PRU, DPZ, CHKP, EL, ZM, REGN, EES, EZM, BYND, CI, ICLN, SPYX, ICE, AMZN, NKE, GOOG, GOOGL, XLF, BRK.B, ARKK, XLV, DIS, CHWY, DOCU, IVE, VYM, WMT, TMO, PYPL, NFLX, JWS, JNJ, UNP, GS, PG, HD, MRK,

Reduced Positions: NEM, KO, XLI,

Sold Out: CVS, TDOC, SLV, SNOW, UL, FVD, DEO, DLR, MTCH, OGS, VTRS, CMG, SDY, WTRG, BCE, DTE, HON, RTX, DTD, SPYD, VUG, AZN, ETR, NOW, VCYT, CSCO, WY, AVGO, GDRX, SHV, AFL, CAT, UBER, CARR, RPRX, IYH, PHO, XBI, AXP, CSV, C, CL, ECL, EXPE, MS, ZG, MRNA, OTIS, DVY, GLD, IJR, VWO, ATO, BAC, JWN, SWK, SBUX, TRP, URI, RUN, IEI, MDY, MJ, PIE, SSO, MMM, ACN, AMT, GE, IBM, LHCG, LRCX, MTX, TSM, TEVA, CSIQ, BX, ENSG, AMRC, WDAY, GWPH, TWTR, PAYC, HUBS, SEDG, ZS, PLAN, FSLY, FVRR, FAS, IEFA, IJK, SOXX, SPHD, VBK, VBR, VO, VXF, BAX, WAB, LIQT, GWRS, AAL, LPTX, EDIT, OPTN, EFA,

Investment company Oxler Private Wealth LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Eli Lilly and Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Snowflake Inc, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxler Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oxler Private Wealth LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,375 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,567 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90% Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,249 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,696 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,460 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 590.36%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 635.33%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 804.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 104.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.702600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.