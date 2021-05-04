Logo
Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells CVS Health Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Silver Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oxler Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Eli Lilly and Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells CVS Health Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, iShares Silver Trust, Snowflake Inc, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oxler Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oxler Private Wealth LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oxler Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oxler+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oxler Private Wealth LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,375 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,567 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.90%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 30,249 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,696 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,460 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $185.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 14,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87. The stock is now traded at around $99.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 590.36%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 635.33%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 14,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 804.95%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 104.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.702600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 20,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35.

Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The sale prices were between $34.4 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oxler Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. Oxler Private Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oxler Private Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oxler Private Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oxler Private Wealth LLC keeps buying
