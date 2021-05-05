Logo
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, PepsiCo Inc, U.S. Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Griffin Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells The Trade Desk Inc, PepsiCo Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Griffin Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Griffin Asset Management, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/griffin+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 526,755 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,363 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,765 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,452 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 63,966 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 88,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gores Holdings VI Inc (GHVI)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gores Holdings VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 442.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 84,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 1097.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 139,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Sold Out: Coeur Mining Inc (CDE)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
