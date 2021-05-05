Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, PepsiCo Inc, U.S. Bancorp

New York, NY, based Investment company Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Wells Fargo, Boeing Co, Chevron Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells The Trade Desk Inc, PepsiCo Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Alphabet Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Griffin Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Griffin Asset Management, Inc. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 526,755 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,363 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,765 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,452 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Visa Inc (V) - 63,966 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 88,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $448.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gores Holdings VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 442.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $39.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 84,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $233.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 79,856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 1097.29%. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 139,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Coeur Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.29.