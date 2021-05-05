Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp

New Purchases: JPST, CME, MS, XLC, XLF, LIN, IWD, ETN, FITB, GILD, INFO, JBHT, MXIM, SXT, BABA, SPYV,

APD, TROW, VLO, XOM, NOC, RTX, CVX, USB, PFE, MMM, JPM, MRK, XLE, CRM, TXN, NEAR, SBUX, PAYX, NOBL, MDT, CMI, BLK, MCD, XYL, ABBV, CSCO, HD, T, ACN, OKE, BAH, OSK, GOOGL, VYM, MTUM, INTU, TD, KMI, CMS, LQD, CSX, IJT, CMCSA, EFA, SQ, BRK.B, AEP, SOXX, MSCI, WM, LLY, FB, AMGN, MA, VRSK, BR, AON, IWM, ARE, ATVI, QQQ, RSP, SDY, SPY, VCSH, VOO, XLY, CAT, FISV, HUM, ITW, IP, DE, JKHY, LRCX, MMC, DRI, CR, NVR, CTAS, CHD, DNP, PGR, SWKS, SYK, BA, TMO, BDX, UNP, ATO, FDX, VZ, DIS, ZBH, Reduced Positions: UPS, PEP, CINF, SO, ENB, LMT, AVGO, COST, RSG, LII, WEC, CLX, NEE, ONB, BAB, GOVT, AMZN, PNC, ECL, NKE, DIA, QCOM, D, ADP, BIL, PG, BLL, ROP, SHW, BAC, ABC, XLK, UNH, AGG, AOS, DG, SHOP, GOOG, MDY, EFX, EL, GABC, HON, PFF, IVV, ISRG, DUK, MCO, KO, NVO, IJR, IJH, XLI, SPYG, OTIS, CARR, DVY, XLV, VB, PYPL, VOE, SPGI, AEE, AXP, CVS, EA, GE, WELL, IBM, IDXX, IPG, KMB, OGS, NFLX, PRU, PSA, TJX, TGT, WMT, WSO, WFC, TSLA,

Evansville, IN, based Investment company Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells United Parcel Service Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Southern Co, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Donaldson Capital Management, Llc owns 239 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 687,860 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 327,392 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 529,744 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 219,805 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,644 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.722400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 675,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 505.26%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 143,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 7706.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $184.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 155,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 7755.37%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 283,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1096.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 355,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 4760.90%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 57,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1392.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.214600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 239,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.