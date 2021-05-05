Donaldson Capital Management, Llc Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells United Parcel Service Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Cincinnati Financial Corp

- New Purchases: JPST, CME, MS, XLC, XLF, LIN, IWD, ETN, FITB, GILD, INFO, JBHT, MXIM, SXT, BABA, SPYV,
- Added Positions: APD, TROW, VLO, XOM, NOC, RTX, CVX, USB, PFE, MMM, JPM, MRK, XLE, CRM, TXN, NEAR, SBUX, PAYX, NOBL, MDT, CMI, BLK, MCD, XYL, ABBV, CSCO, HD, T, ACN, OKE, BAH, OSK, GOOGL, VYM, MTUM, INTU, TD, KMI, CMS, LQD, CSX, IJT, CMCSA, EFA, SQ, BRK.B, AEP, SOXX, MSCI, WM, LLY, FB, AMGN, MA, VRSK, BR, AON, IWM, ARE, ATVI, QQQ, RSP, SDY, SPY, VCSH, VOO, XLY, CAT, FISV, HUM, ITW, IP, DE, JKHY, LRCX, MMC, DRI, CR, NVR, CTAS, CHD, DNP, PGR, SWKS, SYK, BA, TMO, BDX, UNP, ATO, FDX, VZ, DIS, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, PEP, CINF, SO, ENB, LMT, AVGO, COST, RSG, LII, WEC, CLX, NEE, ONB, BAB, GOVT, AMZN, PNC, ECL, NKE, DIA, QCOM, D, ADP, BIL, PG, BLL, ROP, SHW, BAC, ABC, XLK, UNH, AGG, AOS, DG, SHOP, GOOG, MDY, EFX, EL, GABC, HON, PFF, IVV, ISRG, DUK, MCO, KO, NVO, IJR, IJH, XLI, SPYG, OTIS, CARR, DVY, XLV, VB, PYPL, VOE, SPGI, AEE, AXP, CVS, EA, GE, WELL, IBM, IDXX, IPG, KMB, OGS, NFLX, PRU, PSA, TJX, TGT, WMT, WSO, WFC, TSLA,
- Sold Out: VIA, GNMK, ANSS, QDEL, XLNX, XLP, CMG,
For the details of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/donaldson+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 687,860 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 327,392 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 529,744 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- Cummins Inc (CMI) - 219,805 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 204,644 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.722400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 675,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 505.26%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $291.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 143,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 7706.07%. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $184.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 155,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 7755.37%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $78.980100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 283,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1096.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 355,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 4760.90%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 57,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1392.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.214600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 239,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $112.09 and $151.08, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Donaldson Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.
Here is the complete portfolio of DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DONALDSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying