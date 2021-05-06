Logo
Diversified, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Diversified, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Diversified, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Diversified, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified, LLC
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 27,306 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%
  2. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 26,254 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 19,564 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.40%
  4. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 33,052 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62%
  5. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 66,247 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51. The stock is now traded at around $310.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 19,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $82.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 51,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 23,121 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 30,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 496.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 109.62%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $99.63, with an estimated average price of $97.01.

Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Diversified, LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 63.12%. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Diversified, LLC still held 4,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Diversified, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.01%. The sale prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Diversified, LLC still held 3,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Diversified, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.73%. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Diversified, LLC still held 7,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Diversified, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.97%. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Diversified, LLC still held 4,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Diversified, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.02%. The sale prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $253.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Diversified, LLC still held 896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Diversified, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.08%. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Diversified, LLC still held 4,238 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Diversified, LLC. Also check out:

1. Diversified, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Diversified, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Diversified, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Diversified, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider