Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Waste Management Inc

New Purchases: BP, DNP, CVE, ABEV, MTZ, ARKG, FHN, LUV, IVZ, ENB, MET, INTU, ETN, APTV, VTV, ADM, BOX, PM, HOLX, PACB, ED, PDBC, TSM, APD, EXC, GM, CL, LIN, DOW, SWKS, IEF, DG, USB, FDX, NUE, PLTR, VGT, SIBN, SDY, DGRO, MMC, EEMA, KBWB, NEA, STIP, IPO, ABNB, CTVA, AVGO, EBS, DLR, DRI, LAND, NOC, SCHP, COP, AIG, GGN, ABUS,

AMZN, AAPL, TSLA, MSFT, XOM, GE, UNH, JPM, T, MGM, MRK, VZ, PG, HD, GLD, JNJ, CRM, KO, MCD, PEG, TIP, BRK.B, DIS, BUD, CCJ, LHX, SYY, NEE, ABT, PEP, CVS, GOOG, REGN, CSX, ORCL, SO, STNG, HON, XLK, ABBV, MINT, VBR, ILMN, WIW, EMR, CVX, PFE, QCOM, KL, QQQ, CRSP, XLF, ADP, BMY, IAG, NEM, WMT, DVY, IEI, MO, COST, TGT, FDN, SLV, VPU, MMM, AMGN, CAT, DUK, NVDA, RTX, AGG, RDVY, AEP, MDLZ, SBUX, V, NVTA, ITOT, IVE, SCHD, VOE, CDNS, CIEN, GIS, GOOGL, INTC, PH, ROK, BX, EEM, IBB, TOTL, VB, VO, XLY, ABB, LLY, EPD, K, MAR, NKE, PNC, PPL, TMO, WFC, ZBRA, BIF, BDJ, MA, FB, ZM, SNOW, ICLN, IEFA, IEMG, IJK, IUSV, IWM, SMH, SOXX, VCSH, VYM, PNW, FAX, USA, JPS, SACH, ONEM, GDXJ, SILJ, Reduced Positions: WM, IVV, ARKW, IBM, PYPL, SHY, GBIL, VNLA, UPS, CLX, ERIC, PVBC, VEU, D, BAC, USMV, GDX, MTUM, EBAY, BR, PTC, CSCO, PFF, KMB, ZBH, IQLT, GILD, VGSH, LEO, BIV, IAU, VTIP, JPST, SPAB, AMD, FTCS, AEM, BIL, VTI, PHO, RSP, SPY, VT, GKOS, LMT, MKL, FISV, FTNT, IHI, JEF, IRM, TJX, IJH, VUG, DOCU, BND, ENTG, VEA, CMCSA, BA, BLK, LAZ, AVY, MDT, ASG, FTEC, PKW, MUB, NSC, GSK, IXUS, EOS, DEO, NAVI, ASML, EFAV, DGRW,

Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, BP PLC, Microsoft Corp, sells PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Waste Management Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2021Q1, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 304 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,929 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,968 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.79% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,165 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.39% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 69,090 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,784 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.64%

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 114,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 221,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 275,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 399,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 296.79%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 80,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 385.64%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 694.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in General Electric Co by 612.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 192,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.