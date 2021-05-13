Logo
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Waste Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, BP PLC, Microsoft Corp, sells PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Waste Management Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2021Q1, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 304 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bay+colony+advisory+group%2C+inc+d/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,929 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.96%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,968 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 296.79%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,165 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.39%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 69,090 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,784 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 385.64%
New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 114,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 221,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 275,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $116.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.82. The stock is now traded at around $3.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 399,263 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 11,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 296.79%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.96%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 80,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 385.64%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 49.39%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 34,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 694.49%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 45,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in General Electric Co by 612.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 192,696 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $129.14 and $161.92, with an estimated average price of $143.99.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. Also check out:

1. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d keeps buying
