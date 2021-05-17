Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Gartner Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Prologis Inc

- New Purchases: JPM, IT, CERN, CB, ILMN, MS, FRC, FLT, DD, MNST, CAT, LYB, PAYX, EL, QCOM, CMCSA, DELL, KR, IQV, BA, BF.B, ULTA, T, FMX, AMX, SCCO, TJX, LULU, MKC, REGN, CSCO, TTD, FCX, CNA, CMG, NVO, INFY, EXLS, LBRDK, CI, CL, GILD, CNC, BAP, CHKP, BKR, PFE, SAP, LNC, ROST, GS, VAR, MPC, VLO, GE,
- Added Positions: BMY, EC, FB, NDAQ, CTAS, TOT, ALXN, AAPL, BDX, A, SIRI, TWTR, BLL, AAL,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, TMO, ROK, HPQ, OXY, EMR,
- Sold Out: DHR, FMS, PLD, ADBE, ECL, AZN, TROW, CHRW, CE, RTX, ADM, XOM, MSFT, NKE, DE, LNT, CRH, VFC, HUBS, K, BAX, WEC, APH, ETR, WY, STZ, CVX, PH, ADP, WFC, IBM, GWW, MTD, YUMC, PB, SCHW, CMI, KMX, CLR, INFO, E, USB, WELL, NVDA, RNG, TSE, SBAC, UL, NOC, MGM, F, ODFL, VIRT, CFX, TFC, SRC, GMED, UBER, NGHC, GD, NEOG, UAL, BEN, CWEN, CFG, IAC, EBAY, ATO, HBAN, BVN, ARI, RWT, PTEN, AXL, SWN,
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 6,520 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 5,226 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 13,169 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 5,249 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 12,683 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.50%
Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 6,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $228.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.474000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 8,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 152.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ecopetrol SA (EC)
Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Ecopetrol SA by 201.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 83.70%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $350.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Total SE (TOT)
Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Total SE by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81.Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.
