Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Gartner Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Danaher Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Prologis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quantamental Technologies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Gartner Inc, Cerner Corp, Chubb, Illumina Inc, sells Danaher Corp, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Prologis Inc, Adobe Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantamental Technologies LLC. As of 2021Q1, Quantamental Technologies LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantamental Technologies LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantamental+technologies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantamental Technologies LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 6,520 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Gartner Inc (IT) - 5,226 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Cerner Corp (CERN) - 13,169 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 5,249 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 12,683 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.50%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 6,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.58 and $187.41, with an estimated average price of $174.01. The stock is now traded at around $228.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 5,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 13,169 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.1 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $161.18. The stock is now traded at around $168.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 5,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $378.474000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 8,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 152.50%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 12,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Ecopetrol SA by 201.80%. The purchase prices were between $11.38 and $14.43, with an estimated average price of $12.91. The stock is now traded at around $12.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 83.70%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $312.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 90.80%. The purchase prices were between $131.97 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $142.44. The stock is now traded at around $164.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $350.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Total SE (TOT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Total SE by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $45.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 9,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Sold Out: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.



