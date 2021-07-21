Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Progressive Corp, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: PGR, VTI, IDEV, BABA, IYW, RHI, AZN, COF, CINF, FE, GS, UL, RY, NVO, MPC, RJF, AMD, SPGI, MDLZ, INTU, CNP, AXP,
- Added Positions: GOVT, EEM, USMV, IGRO, EFAV, AAPL, DGRO, VZ, GOOGL, PFE, GOOG, GD, AMZN, RTX, JPM, TXN, SNA, UPS, BA, CRM, DGX, PEG, MRK, PEP, PAYX, NVS, NVDA, MSM, TSLA, HON, VIG, GE, BAC, CVX, CSCO, KO, CFR, EMN, XOM, CHRW, INGR, CMA, SWKS, ISBC, LECO, TSM, TM, SBUX, VFC, GILD, HII, FB, PYPL, ABC, ACN, T, CR, LOW, LLY, MCD, MPW, MDT, ASML, KR, PFG, JKHY, D, ORCL, OMC, AVGO, QCOM, ADBE, APD, MO, HES, ADSK, BP, NFLX, PM, WFC, DIS, WMT, MUFG, MS, BLK, MSI, DUK, TMO, HBAN,
- Reduced Positions: ITOT, IEFA, IJH, IJR, SPY, PNC, PG, FITB, V, NKE, HD, AGG, ADP, TGT, IBM, UNP, UNH, CLX, ABBV, IVV, MA, ACWV, USB, IUSG, IWV, MSFT, INTC, ENB, MMM, COST, CMCSA, C, ABT, TFC, CSX, BMY, BRK.B, CB, ALL, BCS, ESGU, CME, CTAS, DE,
- Sold Out: EFA, EMR, LRCX, MHK, MUB, MCHP, PNFP, SCZ,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,221,699 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 664,692 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.97%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 861,561 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,047,074 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 210.03%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 325,733 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 1,047,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2532.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.
