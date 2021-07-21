Logo
Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Progressive Corp, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Progressive Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 169 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,221,699 shares, 22.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 664,692 shares, 16.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.97%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 861,561 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,047,074 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 210.03%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 325,733 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36%
New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $224.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $66.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94. The stock is now traded at around $87.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.03%. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $26.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $26.799900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 1,047,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 32.57%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2532.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $180.66 and $229.74, with an estimated average price of $203.4.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
