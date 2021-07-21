Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Bunge, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: TLT, IDEV, XLV, PTON, CNC, WDAY, ADBE, IWM, EFA, XLU, SQ, YUM, FSK, LOKM.U, USMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Health Care Select Sector SPDR, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Bunge, Citigroup Inc, Citizens Financial Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 301,559 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.75% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,803 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,162 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 92,793 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6773.56% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,949 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 64,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 87,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 34,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 48,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 301,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 6773.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 92,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 91.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 89,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2550.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1507.75%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 44,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 99.05%. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.36%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 9,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 95.95%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 4,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 49.98%. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 106,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 49.85%. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 35,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 28.2%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 20,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.34%. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 6,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.