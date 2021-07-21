Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Bunge, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: TLT, IDEV, XLV, PTON, CNC, WDAY, ADBE, IWM, EFA, XLU, SQ, YUM, FSK, LOKM.U, USMV,
- Added Positions: AGG, GLD, GOOGL, NEE, MRK, MSFT, FB, AMD, SPY, AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, V, ACWX, CAT, IWF, EXPE, CVX, FTEC, TSLA, ATVI, MA, QUAL, NVDA, GS, SU, COF, VZ, NCR, PG, XLI, TFC, BRK.B, ALLY, OSK, MOAT, TXN, AVGO, INTC, PEP, MDT, LMT, JNJ, JPM, CMCSA, XLF, MO, MMM, T, PSX, JPST, CVS, TSN, EMN, XOM, RTX, EMR, BSV, IP, ACN, VRSN, KO, DE, QQQ, ENB, MCD, ORCL, GOOG, UNP, UPS, KKR, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, C, IVV, PDBC, STLD, QCOM, SMH, FOCS, XLE, LQD, SHY, VYM, EMB, VIG, SPYD, IEMG, LOW, MDLZ, GE, CVE, WMT, IBM, F,
- Sold Out: BG, CFG, LUV, FCX, XLB, LNC, SAVE, CPRI, SONY, VIPS, MU, CHWY, ST, XLY, XRT, KRE, BABA, MSGE, SCCO, BIDU, STX, DD, UVXY,
For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 301,559 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 80,803 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 141,162 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 92,793 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6773.56%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,949 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $148.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 64,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 87,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 34,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 48,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $237.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 301,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 6773.56%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 92,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 91.83%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 89,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 64.67%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2550.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1507.75%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 44,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 40,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.Reduced: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 99.05%. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.36%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 9,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 95.95%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 4,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 49.98%. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 106,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc by 49.85%. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48. The stock is now traded at around $59.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 35,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 28.2%. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 20,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 40.34%. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $257.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC still held 6,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment