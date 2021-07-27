Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Avantor Inc, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, CommVault Systems Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

New Purchases: AVTR, PKW, CVLT, STLA, JLL, SEM, ACN, IBMK, ORLY, EOG, CSL, NXST, ENTG, ODFL, ARW, TRV, WHR, XLE, EWZ,

XLF, HEFA, Reduced Positions: IVV, VGT, IJH, VWO, IVE, AGG, XLC, IEMG, VCR, FBND, FIXD, ACWX, MA, V, XLV, XLI, XLP, NKE, IJR, IUSG, IEFA, SUB, SOXX, VO, CSGP, TIP, SHW, VTEB, LMBS, EMB, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, NEE, ASML, CRL, UNP, COST, CHTR, AAPL, KLAC, MSFT, NDAQ, CAT, PHM, FB, NOVT, HD, MCK, XPO, EL, WMT, TGT, SBUX, A, ABT, ALL, BLK, LRCX, DAR, ZBRA, UNH, DIS, ISRG, PYPL, PWR, NVDA, CMI, CBRE, BAC, AWK, SIVB, HON, BBY, ROK, XLB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantor Inc, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, CommVault Systems Inc, Stellantis NV, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,075 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,040 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.72% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 32,849 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.08% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 32,659 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 3,790 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.43%

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39.