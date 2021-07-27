Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc Buys Avantor Inc, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, CommVault Systems Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

- New Purchases: AVTR, PKW, CVLT, STLA, JLL, SEM, ACN, IBMK, ORLY, EOG, CSL, NXST, ENTG, ODFL, ARW, TRV, WHR, XLE, EWZ,
- Added Positions: XLF, HEFA,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VGT, IJH, VWO, IVE, AGG, XLC, IEMG, VCR, FBND, FIXD, ACWX, MA, V, XLV, XLI, XLP, NKE, IJR, IUSG, IEFA, SUB, SOXX, VO, CSGP, TIP, SHW, VTEB, LMBS, EMB, AMZN, GOOGL, JPM, NEE, ASML, CRL, UNP, COST, CHTR, AAPL, KLAC, MSFT, NDAQ, CAT, PHM, FB, NOVT, HD, MCK, XPO, EL, WMT, TGT, SBUX, A, ABT, ALL, BLK, LRCX, DAR, ZBRA, UNH, DIS, ISRG, PYPL, PWR, NVDA, CMI, CBRE, BAC, AWK, SIVB, HON, BBY, ROK, XLB,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, XHB, AMT, GPN, DG, IIPR, XBI, BLD, NFLX, RCM, MU, FCAM, SWKS, VMC, XOM, IYT, PZA,
These are the top 5 holdings of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 20,075 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,040 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.72%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 32,849 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.08%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 32,659 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.81%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 3,790 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.43%
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.03 and $92, with an estimated average price of $88.61. The stock is now traded at around $90.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CommVault Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $81.64, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 20,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $211.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 2,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Corbett Road Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $166.47 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC.
1. CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORBETT ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
