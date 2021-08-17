Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, dMY Technology Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owns 267 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laidlaw+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,806 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,389 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,413 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,360 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 181,633 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 53,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 276,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET (FTSD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.834400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 64,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 125,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TIPZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.7 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 389.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.43 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $411.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2744.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.

Sold Out: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46.

Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider