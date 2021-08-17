Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, SPDR Biotech ETF

- New Purchases: MSFT, VRIG, FTSD, BRK.B, DIVO, TIPZ, AMGN, BDX, RYH, LMT, MDYV, PFFD, BLOK, OGIG, JMBS, QTUM, RHS, AMAT, PTMC, COIN, SQ, HAIL, CWB, BK, PAVE, FANG, NIO, ABNB, IFRA, F, CATH, MUDS, MUDS, GENI, RBLX, AMD, IBDN, WFC, TSM, SPEM, AXP, VUZI, AEP, SPMD, USHY, ABT, UPST, STEM, RYF, ADP, VALE, JHMU, SPYV, IBDO, IDRV, VDE, REGN, DPZ, OPER, IBDP, SPYD, CRSR, CARR, BSTZ, BNGO, XYL, PLD, KKR, ARKQ, ARKW, IBDM, RCD, OZON, RYT, ARKF, REMX, CNS, NOVT, DRIV, FAS, VTR, DKNG, JBI, JBI, VLDR, ASXC, FNGD, NEWP, ASTC, AMST,
- Added Positions: AMZN, XLF, SCHO, SLQD, XLK, VGT, AAPL, PLTR, GOOG, XLI, XLB, VHT, BTT, MINT, XLV, USMV, VCR, GOOGL, ARKG, SLYG, XLC, XLY, SCHG, VOX, XLE, ICE, ACWV, XMLV, MDT, NVDA, FB, PYPL, XSLV, VZ, EEMV, MDYG, SLV, NFLX, TSLA, VIS, ESPO, FLRN, HACK, SLYV, SRLN, ACN, ADBE, GS, MA, BABA, SHOP, FINX, XLP, MCD, STX, BX, V, FIVG, FLOT, IAGG, IXUS, JETS, VNLA, XLU, BAC, BA, CSCO, CMCSA, STZ, XOM, EVT, ETG, HTD, EXG, AVGO, ZM, UBER, CRWD, PEJ, SDY, SHM, VAW, VCSH, XLRE, MO, LCTX, COP, DUK, ETN, FCX, MRK, ORCL, RCL, TGT, UNH, WM, IGR, MARA, TTD, KBE, NOBL, QQQE, VDC, CCI, DD, JCI, NVS, ETV, TEL, IVR, NXPI, PANW, GSBD, TWLO, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, DPG, RSP, XBI, SPLV, GLD, SCHV, LMBS, HQH, ARCC, ARKK, SCHF, IEFA, MRNA, CRM, SVM, QLTA, VOD, GSY, FDN, VFH, HYG, ATVI, DIA, FPF, ZTS, GM, BEP, FRA, MUJ, COST, AMT, MMM, AMLP, PINS, IUSB, KIE,
- Sold Out: DMYD, CCIV, DMTK, STWD, TMDX, SKLZ, BFLY, AG, GWPH, STPK, ZBH, FTCH, MAG, CMLF, NOK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,806 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,389 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,413 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.19%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 64,360 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 181,633 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 53,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The purchase prices were between $25 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.119900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 276,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET (FTSD)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ET. The purchase prices were between $94.66 and $95.08, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $94.834400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 64,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 18,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 125,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TIPZ)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund. The purchase prices were between $62.7 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 50.88%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 110,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 389.80%. The purchase prices were between $51.43 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $411.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2744.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $28.82, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.Sold Out: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18.Sold Out: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.46.Sold Out: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Skillz Inc. The sale prices were between $12.55 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.87.
