X-Square Capital, LLC Buys Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Sells OFG Bancorp, First BanCorp, Popular Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, LABU, RBA, FDX, SU, TME, RACE, YINN, FTNT, VWE, AKAM, SI, MS, WISH, GOOGL, SOXX, XOP, FEYE, NOC, F, TMUS, NOG, SWI, ACRS, MMC, CB, VALE, FCX, SILJ,
- Added Positions: ERX, TPL, LPI, VIPS, Z, URI, JPM, HRTX, OIH, BABA, FANG, TFC, ALLY, COST, CPRT, JNJ, GD, LMT, AAPL, BRK.B, WFC, DG, PHM, LEN, TJX, MO, PM, AMGN, BTI, PG, PVAC, SHOP, RTX, XLE, KMB, ZBRA, KO, PSX, HD, CMG, COTY, AMD, AMZN, WMT, FAST, FB, AVO, MSFT, PYPL, GRMN, TSCO, ITB, BAC, CVGW, MKTX, MELI, C, OPK, EWZ, VLO, TD, STZ, NKE, PFE, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: OFG, FBP, BPOP, AGO, MU, DPZ, BHC, SHY, SOXL, FAS, TEVA, GM, HACK, NVDA, SPY, SLRX, TGT, SKX, CDEV,
- Sold Out: GDX, CNST, CVX, SPXL, XOM, SIL, UPS, EVTC, 4LT1, NOK, WTT, MKD,
For the details of X-Square Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/x-square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of X-Square Capital, LLC
- OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 532,961 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.51%
- First BanCorp (FBP) - 842,684 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.85%
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 92,362 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.57%
- Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) - 222,350 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.46%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,085 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)
X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)
X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $274.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)
X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $30.37, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 222,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 137.72%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1400.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)
X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $92.79, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 180.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 111,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 161.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)
X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $344.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.Sold Out: (CNST)
X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $106.58, with an estimated average price of $98.37.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of X-Square Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. X-Square Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. X-Square Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. X-Square Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that X-Square Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment