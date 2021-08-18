Logo
X-Square Capital, LLC Buys Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Sells OFG Bancorp, First BanCorp, Popular Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company X-Square Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Laredo Petroleum Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Zillow Group Inc, sells OFG Bancorp, First BanCorp, Popular Inc, Assured Guaranty, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, X-Square Capital, LLC owns 136 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of X-Square Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/x-square+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of X-Square Capital, LLC
  1. OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 532,961 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.51%
  2. First BanCorp (FBP) - 842,684 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.85%
  3. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 92,362 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.57%
  4. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) - 222,350 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.46%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,085 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $251.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.66 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $61.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $274.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $25.67, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares by 50.46%. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $30.37, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 222,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 137.72%. The purchase prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1400.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $92.79, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 47,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 180.01%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 111,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 161.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 18,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Rentals Inc (URI)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $344.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Sold Out: (CNST)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $106.58, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.73 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $44.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of X-Square Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. X-Square Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. X-Square Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. X-Square Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that X-Square Capital, LLC keeps buying
