Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Vroom Inc, Zoetis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Chilton Investment Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Deere, CVS Health Corp, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Vroom Inc, Zoetis Inc, Aon PLC, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chilton+investment+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC
  1. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 1,173,954 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
  2. Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,500,128 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,009,420 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 722,473 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 829,699 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
New Purchase: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.51. The stock is now traded at around $103.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MedTech Acquisition Corp (MTAC)

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in MedTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 219.09%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1886.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 32,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 86.82%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 250,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 11499.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 297,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 74.55%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.062800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 550,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 190.28%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $189.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 113,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $30.42 and $36.51, with an estimated average price of $34.08.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC. Also check out:

1. CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHILTON INVESTMENT CO LLC keeps buying
