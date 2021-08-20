Chilton Investment Co Llc Buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Vroom Inc, Zoetis Inc

New Purchases: BMI, MCW, BRO, SPY, MTAC,

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Deere, CVS Health Corp, sells Domino's Pizza Inc, Vroom Inc, Zoetis Inc, Aon PLC, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Investment Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Chilton Investment Co Llc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 1,173,954 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Ball Corp (BLL) - 3,500,128 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,009,420 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 722,473 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 829,699 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Badger Meter Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.51. The stock is now traded at around $103.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.71 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $51.28. The stock is now traded at around $57.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $442.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc initiated holding in MedTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 219.09%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1886.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 32,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 86.82%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $273.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 250,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 11499.14%. The purchase prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 297,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 74.55%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $348.062800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 162,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 550,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 190.28%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $189.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 113,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $30.42 and $36.51, with an estimated average price of $34.08.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35.

Chilton Investment Co Llc sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.