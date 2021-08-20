Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys AutoZone Inc, Discovery Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Western Digital Corp, Acuity Brands Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys AutoZone Inc, Discovery Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Western Digital Corp, Acuity Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Seizert Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AutoZone Inc, Discovery Inc, Apple Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, eBay Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Western Digital Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, ITT Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seizert+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,730,329 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 430,327 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79%
  3. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,365,488 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 159,564 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,405,088 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
New Purchase: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 160,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41. The stock is now traded at around $79.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 121.86%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1645.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 32,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,510,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 304,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 602,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 104.68%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $125.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 151,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 195,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ITT Inc (ITT)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05.

Sold Out: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $22.65, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Sold Out: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Sold Out: Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider