Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys AutoZone Inc, Discovery Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Biogen Inc, Western Digital Corp, Acuity Brands Inc

New Purchases: MCFT, ICSH, EBS, SMP, ALRM, ONEW, ORLY, CRAI, III, OTCM, WFCF, GPX, WLDN, NOBH, SFBC,

MCFT, ICSH, EBS, SMP, ALRM, ONEW, ORLY, CRAI, III, OTCM, WFCF, GPX, WLDN, NOBH, SFBC, Added Positions: AZO, DISCK, AAPL, CHKP, EBAY, AMGN, LSXMK, SWKS, ACI, JNJ, AXP, CRUS, GS, HCKT, JPM, GOLF, PBH, WSBF, BRK.B, BAC, EXLS, THFF, HNI, MED, MEI, REGN, RHI, SMCI, ALSN, CSCO, CSGS, HMST, MTB, MCK, ANTM, CVS, NOC, TKR, LSTR, LBRDA, MSFT, PRFT, FIX, CR, EME, EVTC, EXPE, FCN, NSP, NUS, SEM, UTMD, WMT, MIXT, ACU, AMOT, AMCX, AIT, AMNF, ASGN, OZK, CMPR, CPSI, CTS, ECHO, FSS, FFNW, FNWB, FONR, FORR, THRM, GDOT, HWKN, HTH, HMNF, HOFT, IESC, IROQ, IBCP, NSIT, ITIC, ISDR, JOUT, KMDA, MGIC, MKL, MHH, MLR, NTUS, NXGN, PCSB, PGTI, NX, SCSC, SXI, TBNK, WFC, WNEB, WINA, AMEH, BMY, CAH, CBMB, CPF, CRWS, CCEL, EA, GILD, HFBL, ICUI, MSGE, MCY, PVBC, PBIP, BSRR, THS, VRTX, WAFD, XPEL, ZIXI, HMTV, MAN, WBA,

AZO, DISCK, AAPL, CHKP, EBAY, AMGN, LSXMK, SWKS, ACI, JNJ, AXP, CRUS, GS, HCKT, JPM, GOLF, PBH, WSBF, BRK.B, BAC, EXLS, THFF, HNI, MED, MEI, REGN, RHI, SMCI, ALSN, CSCO, CSGS, HMST, MTB, MCK, ANTM, CVS, NOC, TKR, LSTR, LBRDA, MSFT, PRFT, FIX, CR, EME, EVTC, EXPE, FCN, NSP, NUS, SEM, UTMD, WMT, MIXT, ACU, AMOT, AMCX, AIT, AMNF, ASGN, OZK, CMPR, CPSI, CTS, ECHO, FSS, FFNW, FNWB, FONR, FORR, THRM, GDOT, HWKN, HTH, HMNF, HOFT, IESC, IROQ, IBCP, NSIT, ITIC, ISDR, JOUT, KMDA, MGIC, MKL, MHH, MLR, NTUS, NXGN, PCSB, PGTI, NX, SCSC, SXI, TBNK, WFC, WNEB, WINA, AMEH, BMY, CAH, CBMB, CPF, CRWS, CCEL, EA, GILD, HFBL, ICUI, MSGE, MCY, PVBC, PBIP, BSRR, THS, VRTX, WAFD, XPEL, ZIXI, HMTV, MAN, WBA, Reduced Positions: BIIB, WDC, AYI, UTHR, MO, TT, GOOGL, CRTO, COF, MSM, EGBN, GHC, PACW, ISBC, ZUMZ, ZION, INCY, STX, HHC, FFIV, EXEL, ALKS, LEA, SCPL, DLB, DFS, CW, CMI, LRCX, LBRDK, LKQ, CTSH, ANET, VGSH,

BIIB, WDC, AYI, UTHR, MO, TT, GOOGL, CRTO, COF, MSM, EGBN, GHC, PACW, ISBC, ZUMZ, ZION, INCY, STX, HHC, FFIV, EXEL, ALKS, LEA, SCPL, DLB, DFS, CW, CMI, LRCX, LBRDK, LKQ, CTSH, ANET, VGSH, Sold Out: ITT, EBSB, FBC, MLHR, GPK, UVE, IMXI,

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AutoZone Inc, Discovery Inc, Apple Inc, Check Point Software Technologies, eBay Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Western Digital Corp, Acuity Brands Inc, ITT Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc owns 190 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seizert+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,730,329 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.28% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 430,327 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.79% Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,365,488 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 159,564 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,405,088 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 160,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 52,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $43.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41. The stock is now traded at around $79.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in OneWater Marine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,349 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 121.86%. The purchase prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84. The stock is now traded at around $1645.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 32,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,510,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 304,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 602,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 104.68%. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $125.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 151,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 195,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in ITT Inc. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $93.05.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $22.65, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Herman Miller Inc. The sale prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $14.05.