Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys , Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Sells , Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Angel Oak Mortgage Inc, Facebook Inc, sells , Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc, Microsoft Corp, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 517 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

(ALXN) - 5,473,378 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 2,608,284 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position (WORK) - 13,160,709 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 4,786,976 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.73% ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 24,739,671 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 5,473,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 2,608,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 13,160,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,304,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,075,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 956,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 555,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 226.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,963,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 513.21%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,763,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 79.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,022,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 255.87%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 125,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Qiagen NV by 41.73%. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 4,786,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 71.14%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 325,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 72.91%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 176,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 59.85%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2137.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 14,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 423,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 27.72%. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 2,045,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.