Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys , Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Sells , Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys , Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Angel Oak Mortgage Inc, Facebook Inc, sells , Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc, Microsoft Corp, CoreLogic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owns 517 stocks with a total value of $7.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/davidson+kempner+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
  1. (ALXN) - 5,473,378 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 2,608,284 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. (WORK) - 13,160,709 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 4,786,976 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.73%
  5. ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 24,739,671 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: (ALXN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 5,473,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 2,608,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (WORK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 13,160,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Angel Oak Mortgage Inc (AOMR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,304,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,075,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 956,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 555,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 226.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,963,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 513.21%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,763,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 79.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,022,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 255.87%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 125,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Reduced: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Qiagen NV by 41.73%. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 4,786,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 71.14%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 325,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 72.91%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 176,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 59.85%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2137.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 14,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Centene Corp (CNC)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 423,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 27.72%. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 2,045,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider

insider