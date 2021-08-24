Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys , Willis Towers Watson PLC, , Sells , Qiagen NV, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: ALXN, WLTW, WORK, AOMR, ZIM, AZN, NTST, BFAM, MDB, DNB, INTU, SPGI, NVRO, CSX, IAA, SNOW, IT, ZI, AGL, HOME, AMD, NCR, NSC, CDK, PINS, TWND, LITTU, TRU, PTON, PMGM, ASZ, EOCW.U, WDC, VMEO, TMO, DM, RMGC, HIII, OSI.U, HSAQ, CTAQ, COMP, AAC, HOL, JWSM, CMLT, ON, AMBC, GFX, EGGF.U, INTA, F, PSAC, KINZ, VOSO, GMII, TSIB, PSAG, COLI, SRNG, AUS, DHBC, HERA, CMAX, NEE, GNAC, CPUH, SBEA, RXRA, AURC, FZT, IDXX, BYND, TLS, CLRM, KURI, APP, KCAC, KCAC, SNII, FRXB, DTOC, TRMR, MCW, S, S, LJAQ, GPAC, VZIO, ZWRK, EQHA, THMA, SDAC, CENH, ACII, SCLE, APGB, CVII, FTEV, TWNT, FRSG, CLAA, AAQC, FMIV, BZ, IAS, XELA, EDR, EDR, PTK, BTNB, CFIV, PPGH, NGAB, ROT, JCIC, LMACA, BIOT, HCII, DHHC, BLUA, TMAC, GSQD, CPTK, PICC, SPAQ, SPAQ, SCOB, FSRX, SPGS, GSEV, ANAC, NDAC, RTPY, KAHC, PCOR, DLO, QQQ, SAVE, LIVK, NHIC, CLII, STPC, PACX, FCAX, EUSG, FSSI, CLIM, NXU, ENNV, SLAC, XPDI, TSP, CFVI, FACA, YTPG, PATH, FTAA, GIIX, LOKM, NSTD, NSTC, FRW, FYBR, GLBE, NGCA, LCA, LCA, TASK, LTCH, WKME, DOCS, SVOK, PRPC, HUGS, IMPL, AMPI, SMWB, MQ, LFST, FA, CFLT, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, LZ, IPOD.U, VYGG, IPOF, CHFW, SWBK, IGNY, SHAC, DCRN, CCVI, NVSA, DV, TMCI, FLYW, FIGS, MNDY, XMTR, DIDI, PAYO, IS, SHAK, PRVA, ISOS, OTLY, DIBS, LYEL, GRPH, YOU, AON, APSG, PAY, PAY, DNAY, MYPS,
- Added Positions: FB, HIG, WSC, LAD, TJX, AMZN, SAGE, OSTK, ZNGA, VRTX, RADI, OSH, Z, CNMD, ACM, TPR, PANW, ZBH, TWTR, ACVA, GPS, STZ, SEAH, PLNT, SPFR, SONO, JAZZ, FPAC, FPAC, GSAH, TREB, NSTB, SNPR, KVSA, DFPH, ENFA, AHCO, SAIL, UNIT, SVFB, SDC, RBAC, SOAC, MBI, CRHC, NGAC, HCAR, ACEV, RMGB, SCOA, FUSE, SCPE, OMF, DGNS, SPNV, CONX, DGNU,
- Reduced Positions: QGEN, TMUS, ABBV, BKNG, CNC, UBER, ELAN, GOOG, MA, VST, OTIS, SMAR, MCK, JWN, FIVN, LCY, RUN, OPEN, CCO, PSTH, PSAGU, CI, OCDX, NFLX, FLEX, AMR, IAC, INCY, GMIIU, HUBS, LMACU, WPF, FCNCA, SVC, MTCH, VNT, VTRS, FGNA,
- Sold Out: IPHI, RP, MSFT, CLGX, NUAN, TME, MIK, IHRT, NWSA, CBPO, GWPH, VIPS, GPN, HSIC, IQ, BIDU, EXPE, AACQ, W, ALLY, PGRE, STAY, DOCU, PRCH, ABR, SCHW, CPRT, AIV, ASZ.U, SHLS, HEC, PMGMU, AHT, MCFE, RMGCU, HIIIU, DISH, PAYC, TBA, WBA, VOSOU, AAC.U, TSIBU, DHBCU, CARR, VGAC, JWSM.U, BMBL, CPUH.U, SRNGU, SBEAU, GNACU, KURIU, COLIU, RXRAU, OPCH, SHC, GPACU, GPACU, EQHA.U, CENHU, ACII.U, APGB.U, CVII.U, SCLEU, AUS.U, SNII.U, HERAU, FRSGU, CLAA.U, DTOCU, FRXB.U, FZT.U, FMIVU, CCX, AFRM, RLX, CLRMU, ZWRKU, BLUA.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, SCOBU, FSRXU, SPGS.U, ANAC.U, NDACU, DSEY, ASO, JCICU, ROT.U, HCIIU, GSQD.U, TMAC.U, GSEVU, FTEV.U, HAYW, TWNT.U, KAHC.U, INOV, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, DRVN, EUSGU, FSSIU, PRPC.U, NXU.U, SDACU, ENNVU, SLAC.U, FACA.U, CFVIU, FTAAU, GIIXU, LOKM.U, JOAN, RTPYU, XM, DFPHU, TREB.U, ARYA, WOOF, FCAX.U, CLIM.U, THMAU, PICC.U, OSCR, HUGS.U, AMPI.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, BOX, IPOF.U, PACXU, SWBK.U, PLTK, SHACU, TIXT, SGFY, CCVI.U, NVSAU, CMIIU, SNCY, VEI, NAPA, DOCN, SEMR, COUR, GOTU, XGN, FTOC, HCARU, POSH, FRX, DCRNU, ONTF, LABP, SNSE, ISOS.U, OLO, TUYA, TDUP, PLL, STIC.U, PDAC, GRCL, PAX, PHVS, RAAS, GANX, TIL, LVTX, OLK, ZH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
- (ALXN) - 5,473,378 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 2,608,284 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (WORK) - 13,160,709 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 4,786,976 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.73%
- ARKO Corp (ARKO) - 24,739,671 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.14%. The holding were 5,473,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 2,608,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (WORK)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 13,160,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Angel Oak Mortgage Inc (AOMR)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,304,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,075,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 956,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 555,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 226.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,963,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 513.21%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,763,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 79.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,022,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 255.87%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $335.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 125,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Reduced: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Qiagen NV by 41.73%. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.3%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 4,786,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 71.14%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $142.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.39%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 325,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 72.91%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $119.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 176,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 59.85%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2137.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 14,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Centene Corp (CNC)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Centene Corp by 62.39%. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 423,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 27.72%. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP still held 2,045,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.
