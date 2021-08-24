Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Instruments Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Boyd Gaming Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Haverford Trust Co owns 357 stocks with a total value of $8.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAVERFORD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,710,530 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,737,443 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,365,744 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 314,298 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,611,694 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 461,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 157,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 58,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 2690.81%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 257,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1514.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 278,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 11965.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 272,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1256.91%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 191,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 139.00%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $287.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.54 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.01.

Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.