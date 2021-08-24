Haverford Trust Co Buys Texas Instruments Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, McCormick Inc, Sells Boyd Gaming Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ICSH, GILD, STIP, BND, BSV, USMV, GIGB, VSGX, ADBE, IWN, NTRS, CRM, FNDF, FNDE, ESML, ESGV, WST, JEPI, INTU, TT, FISV, CHTR, IVE, IYH, NUMG, TPSC, VFH, EMHY, VHT, DFAC, VOE, XLV, PH, ADI, ADSK, BK, CACI, CTAS, CTXS, EOG, MKSI, MCK, MS, VTRS, OGN, BKNG, PRU, REGN, SWK, TROW, VLO, WSFS, WEC, FANG, KHC, FTV,
- Added Positions: TXN, TIP, MKC, IEMG, GEM, IWD, MBB, ICE, VIG, IWF, JNJ, QCOM, IEFA, MSFT, PEP, PG, AMT, ECL, AMZN, BDX, CVS, CSCO, JPM, MDT, MRK, NKE, MA, DG, BAX, COST, NEE, HD, MCD, PFE, UNH, VFC, IGSB, APD, AMGN, GOOGL, HON, PYPL, IJH, MTUM, RSP, VPL, MMM, ABT, AEP, AXP, AON, ADP, TFC, BRK.B, CVX, DHR, ITW, INTC, KMB, LMT, MAR, NSRGY, LIN, TRV, SYK, SYY, TGT, UL, UNP, GOOG, DOW, BAB, EFG, GSIE, IEF, IVW, IWO, JKG, QQQ, SDY, VEA, VOO, VSS, VTI, VTV, XLK, AFL, WTRG, BA, BMY, CHD, CLX, CTSH, CL, COP, CMI, DUK, ETN, EMR, EPD, XOM, FAST, BEN, JCI, LRCX, MMP, NFLX, NSC, NVS, NVO, PNC, PPL, PAYX, RDS.A, SLB, TMO, USB, GWW, WMT, WBA, ANTM, WFC, ZBH, ET, AWK, V, PSX, FB, ZTS, CC, TTD, OTIS, ESGD, ESGE, GLD, IWM, IWP, IWS, IXUS, LQD, PFF, SCHA, SCHD, SCHV, SUB, VB, VGT, VO, VWO, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: KO, LOW, T, IJR, TJX, DIS, IGIB, GSK, NEAR, GPC, VZ, ORCL, ABBV, SPY, KR, IWR, DEO, XLY, VCIT, VNQ, SCHM, VUG, GOVT, EFA, VYM, DVY, SLYV, XLC, DGRO, CB, FDX, ALL, MO, AZN, BF.B, CME, ED, DE, LLY, CARR, HUBB, IBM, PPG, PEG, SO, UGI, WM, RDS.B,
- Sold Out: BYD, GE, PWR, LHX, FRBK, BEP, KMI,
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 5,710,530 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,737,443 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,365,744 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 314,298 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,611,694 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 461,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 157,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.3 and $105.12, with an estimated average price of $104.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 60,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 58,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Haverford Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 47,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 2690.81%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $187.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 257,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1514.66%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 278,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 11965.61%. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 272,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1256.91%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $162.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 61,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 191,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Haverford Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 139.00%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $287.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 49,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The sale prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.Sold Out: Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Republic First Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.54 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.01.Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Haverford Trust Co sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.
