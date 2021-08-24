Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, McKesson Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Masimo Corp, Apple Inc, CoreLogic Inc

New Purchases: MCK, LLY, CMG, AMP, HON, MA, TMUS, MCHP, EL, BX, MU, UNP, ZTS, J, MRVL, VLO, CC, ZBH, MAS, GPN, LULU, AMT, CTLT, RYT, SPTM, COP, SPLG,

MCK, LLY, CMG, AMP, HON, MA, TMUS, MCHP, EL, BX, MU, UNP, ZTS, J, MRVL, VLO, CC, ZBH, MAS, GPN, LULU, AMT, CTLT, RYT, SPTM, COP, SPLG, Added Positions: IVV, SDY, QQQ, NVDA, TGT, C, NKE, T, PFE, KO, ADP, ES,

IVV, SDY, QQQ, NVDA, TGT, C, NKE, T, PFE, KO, ADP, ES, Reduced Positions: AAPL, CVX, MSFT, JNJ, SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, LOW, PG, NEE, VCSH, VIG, VZ, XLK, PEP, SBUX, JPM, WMT, EPD, COST, FB, CMCSA, ADI, ABT, MCD, NSC, ITW, MDT, ABBV, BLK, LIN, VFC, NVS, LHX, MMM, CB, APD, GOOG, V, DIS, PAYX, EMR, CLX, AMGN, XOM, FDS, SYY, CSCO, USB, AFL, INTC, GD, WEC, BAC, PSX, F, CL, JPST, UNH, VGT, IBM, NIM, NFLX, RTX, BA, ACN, HCA, GWW, CRM, ORCL, TXN, PPT,

AAPL, CVX, MSFT, JNJ, SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, LOW, PG, NEE, VCSH, VIG, VZ, XLK, PEP, SBUX, JPM, WMT, EPD, COST, FB, CMCSA, ADI, ABT, MCD, NSC, ITW, MDT, ABBV, BLK, LIN, VFC, NVS, LHX, MMM, CB, APD, GOOG, V, DIS, PAYX, EMR, CLX, AMGN, XOM, FDS, SYY, CSCO, USB, AFL, INTC, GD, WEC, BAC, PSX, F, CL, JPST, UNH, VGT, IBM, NIM, NFLX, RTX, BA, ACN, HCA, GWW, CRM, ORCL, TXN, PPT, Sold Out: MASI, CLGX, BDX, MRK, AGG, HTLF, TSLA, RSP, D, WABC, APPF, WFC, ITOT, RY, VO, VOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, McKesson Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Masimo Corp, Apple Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Chevron Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cerro+pacific+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,387 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.09% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,952 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.99% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 135,130 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 42,662 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 43,595 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1920.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 15,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 282.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 110.27%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.