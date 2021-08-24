Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, McKesson Corp, SPDR Dividend ETF, Sells Masimo Corp, Apple Inc, CoreLogic Inc

- New Purchases: MCK, LLY, CMG, AMP, HON, MA, TMUS, MCHP, EL, BX, MU, UNP, ZTS, J, MRVL, VLO, CC, ZBH, MAS, GPN, LULU, AMT, CTLT, RYT, SPTM, COP, SPLG,
- Added Positions: IVV, SDY, QQQ, NVDA, TGT, C, NKE, T, PFE, KO, ADP, ES,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CVX, MSFT, JNJ, SPY, AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL, LOW, PG, NEE, VCSH, VIG, VZ, XLK, PEP, SBUX, JPM, WMT, EPD, COST, FB, CMCSA, ADI, ABT, MCD, NSC, ITW, MDT, ABBV, BLK, LIN, VFC, NVS, LHX, MMM, CB, APD, GOOG, V, DIS, PAYX, EMR, CLX, AMGN, XOM, FDS, SYY, CSCO, USB, AFL, INTC, GD, WEC, BAC, PSX, F, CL, JPST, UNH, VGT, IBM, NIM, NFLX, RTX, BA, ACN, HCA, GWW, CRM, ORCL, TXN, PPT,
- Sold Out: MASI, CLGX, BDX, MRK, AGG, HTLF, TSLA, RSP, D, WABC, APPF, WFC, ITOT, RY, VO, VOO,
For the details of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cerro+pacific+wealth+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,387 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.09%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 15,952 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.99%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 135,130 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 42,662 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.22%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 43,595 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.9%
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $262.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1920.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $268.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 15,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 282.30%. The purchase prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5. The stock is now traded at around $124.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 110.27%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $250.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 101.30%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Masimo Corp. The sale prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.Sold Out: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $51.17, with an estimated average price of $49.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment