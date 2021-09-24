Jpmorgan Trust Iv Buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp

- New Purchases: DUK, CTVA, EVRG, ORLY, ORCL, ANTM, STX, ADBE, AVY, EMN, TRV, GWW, WEC, RF, TFC, BIIB, HIG, EL,
- Added Positions: SWK, UNH, MSFT, INTU, KO, ACN, HSY, DE, LLY, AMZN, V, CMCSA, TGT, TT, UPS, MRK, ETN, PPG, COST, ODFL, BMY, AJG, PG, XEL, LOW, ABBV, TMUS, PGR, BRK.B, TRP, PEP, MDLZ, JNJ, ICE, TMO, DG, GOOGL, NKE, NEE, CMS, FB, SPGI, KMB, PLD, CB, MA, TXN, VRTX, SRE, VZ, CHTR, BAH, AAPL, NFLX, PSA, NSC, PM, USB, WFC, MDT, EQIX, REGN, SUI, TJX, ADI, APH, ADP, BSX, MO, WMT, UNP, LIN, LDOS,
- Reduced Positions: NOC,
- Sold Out: AZO, AEE, ALL, ES, ALXN, STZ, DLTR, AWK, HON, OTIS, BK, UDR, WMB, KR,
For the details of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+premium+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,508 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.78%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 29,489 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.77%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 47,908 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.78%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 57,244 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.16%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 58,231 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.77%
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 107,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 118,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 86,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $626.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 47,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 287.16%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 331.01%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 26,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 53,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 88.77%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $577.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 29,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 156.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 204,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 47,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund. Also check out:
1. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment