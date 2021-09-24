Jpmorgan Trust Iv Buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: DUK, CTVA, EVRG, ORLY, ORCL, ANTM, STX, ADBE, AVY, EMN, TRV, GWW, WEC, RF, TFC, BIIB, HIG, EL,

Investment company Jpmorgan Trust Iv Current Portfolio ) buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intuit Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp, Eversource Energy, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jpmorgan Trust Iv. As of 2021Q2, Jpmorgan Trust Iv owns 92 stocks with a total value of $739 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,508 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.78% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 29,489 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.77% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 47,908 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.78% Target Corp (TGT) - 57,244 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.16% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 58,231 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.77%

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 107,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 118,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 86,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $626.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 47,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 287.16%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 331.01%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 26,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 53,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 88.77%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $577.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 29,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 156.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 204,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 47,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.