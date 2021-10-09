Boltwood Capital Management Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Sells , Oracle Corp,

New Purchases: HYGV, MBSD, RAVI, NFRA, GQRE, SPMB, SPTI, FDX, SQ,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, sells , Oracle Corp, , Alphabet Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boltwood Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Boltwood Capital Management owns 149 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 451,612 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 174,085 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 233,540 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28% FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) - 297,199 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 52,026 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 174,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 297,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 43,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 37,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.9 and $108.7, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.74%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 87,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.55 and $107.95, with an estimated average price of $107.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.