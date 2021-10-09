Boltwood Capital Management Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Sells , Oracle Corp,

- New Purchases: HYGV, MBSD, RAVI, NFRA, GQRE, SPMB, SPTI, FDX, SQ,
- Added Positions: MBB, TLT, IEF, GUNR, SCHE, SPDW, EEM, CMF, SCHF, IEI, SUB, CSCO, SCHM, CAT, XLK, SPTL, XLF, SCHA, XLY, XLE, IGIB, BA, NEE, XLC, VGT, ATVI, XLV, HD, INTC, DLTR, GSK, VIG, BRK.B, XLI, ADBE, XLP, NVDA, ZBH, C, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, VCIT, SCHB, VEU, IJH, IJR, XLU, LOW, DUK, CORP, AAPL, SPEM, D, FTV, PG, VTI, GNR, RTX, TJX, SBUX, MSFT, BMY, CVX, JNJ, DHR, GE, HON, MAS, ABBV, AMT, XLRE, SPY, KO, LLY, EL, HAL, CMG, UPS, UNP, IBM, J, MDLZ, NSC, AMZN, MCD, TPR, MCO, BAC, MRK,
- Sold Out: MBG, ITE, GOOG,
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 451,612 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
- FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 174,085 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 233,540 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
- FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) - 297,199 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 52,026 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 174,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 297,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 43,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 37,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.9 and $108.7, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.74%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 87,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.55 and $107.95, with an estimated average price of $107.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.Sold Out: (ITE)
Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.
