Boltwood Capital Management Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Sells , Oracle Corp,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Boltwood Capital Management Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, Sells , Oracle Corp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 09, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Boltwood Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund, FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, sells , Oracle Corp, , Alphabet Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boltwood Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Boltwood Capital Management owns 149 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boltwood Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boltwood+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boltwood Capital Management
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 451,612 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  2. FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 174,085 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 233,540 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.28%
  4. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) - 297,199 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 52,026 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
New Purchase: FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 174,085 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 297,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $76.15, with an estimated average price of $76.1. The stock is now traded at around $76.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 43,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 37,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 27,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 52,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 40.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.9 and $108.7, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 42,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.74%. The purchase prices were between $143.81 and $151.79, with an estimated average price of $148.3. The stock is now traded at around $141.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $38.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 87,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $114.96 and $118.1, with an estimated average price of $116.85. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.56%. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $107.55 and $107.95, with an estimated average price of $107.8. The stock is now traded at around $107.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.67 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.78.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.26 and $32.81, with an estimated average price of $32.58.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boltwood Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Boltwood Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Boltwood Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boltwood Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boltwood Capital Management keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider