Inv Corp Small Cap Growth Buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Sells Redfin Corp, Skyline Champion Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth Buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Sells Redfin Corp, Skyline Champion Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inv Corp Small Cap Growth (Current Portfolio) buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Rent-A-Center Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, sells Redfin Corp, Skyline Champion Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Synaptics Inc, Lithia Motors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp Small Cap Growth. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp Small Cap Growth owns 138 stocks with a total value of $641 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+small+cap+growth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH
  1. Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 137,042 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  2. Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 139,226 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 42,975 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
  4. Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 193,416 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.3%
  5. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 224,343 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
New Purchase: Zuora Inc (ZUO)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 400,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 73,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 52,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 155,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 447,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Federal Signal Corp by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 207,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 255,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp by 105.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 199,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.

Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH. Also check out:

1. INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH's Undervalued Stocks
2. INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider