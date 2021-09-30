Inv Corp Small Cap Growth Buys Zuora Inc, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Sonic Automotive Inc, Sells Redfin Corp, Skyline Champion Corp, Mirati Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: ZUO, OLLI, RCII,
- Added Positions: SAH, BLMN, FSS, SAIL, NOG, SPNE, FRPT, SILK, CCXI, KALU, VVV, BAND, ACAD, CCMP, CDLX, COHU, AKTS, FELE, ESE, SUPN, WLDN, VCEL, FATE, CWST,
- Reduced Positions: SKY, SYNA, IWO, FIVE, NTRA, TNDM, PSN, STMP, NVTA, NVRO, WSM, XPEL, EBS, PGNY, SONO, FOXF, EME, DOMO, YETI, RRR, SHOO, FIVN, PRFT, MXL, TPX, DOOR, IIVI, SRNE, HLI, OEC, GSHD, SLP, CMBM, PACB, BPMC, QTWO, TMHC, LITE, MEDP, AZEK, ARWR, FFWM, ACA, LPSN, STAA, DCO, SAIA, CDE, IWC, NEO, INSP, RARE, SIEN, VSAT, GLOB, NSTG, SSD, RLI, UPWK, GTLS, LHCG, BL, CCOI, PRI, INMD, MMS, CPK, TCMD, CDNA, NOVT, VAC, ALTA, FFIN, CNMD, BHVN, TTEK, BE, GDOT, ICFI, ALTR, SLAB, INSM, EXPO, BJ, XLRN, NEOG, KIDS, KOD, OMCL, MGNI, FOLD, SAGE, PING, XNCR, ALLK, CHRS, XENT, KRYS, ORTX, ZNGA, MDGL, IRTC, IBRX, WWE, NVAX,
- Sold Out: RDFN, MRTX, LAD, CLDR, PLUG, KPTI, RUN, HWKN, FCEL, FGEN, ESPR, TBPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP SMALL CAP GROWTH
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 137,042 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 139,226 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 42,975 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79%
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 193,416 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.3%
- Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 224,343 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.27 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 400,193 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth initiated holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 73,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 52,499 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $50.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 155,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.96 and $28.08, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 447,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Federal Signal Corp by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 207,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc by 44.84%. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $21.4, with an estimated average price of $17.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 255,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in Freshpet Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.7 and $162.01, with an estimated average price of $143.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 29,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth added to a holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp by 105.41%. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 199,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15.Sold Out: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $177.45, with an estimated average price of $161.17.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87.Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Inv Corp Small Cap Growth sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82.
